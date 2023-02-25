Investing, done correctly, has risks but is not gambling
Click to purchase this photo

OPINION — Is investing in the stock market akin to gambling? It certainly carries a reasonable amount of risk. Yet, done correctly, investing in the market is not remotely gambling.  

For comparison, consider games of chance. The best one to play is Blackjack. If you play every hand statistically correctly, the odds of winning over a long period of play are 0%, but you will lose less money than with other games. In Blackjack, for every $100 you bet, you will lose just $1 to $2—and that’s if you play each hand perfectly, which you won’t. Other games of chance have considerably worse odds than Blackjack. Keno and slot machines lead the pack, with a 100% chance of losing up to $50 for every $100 bet over time. Games of chance might qualify as “investing” only if you own a casino.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.