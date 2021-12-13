OPINION — Gov. Chris Sununu, (R-N.H.) has some advice: “When crazy comes knocking at the door, slam it shut.” He was talking about anti-vaxxers. But fellow Republican Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.) was recently quoted in numerous publications and on numerous news channels as declaring that mouthwash can kill COVID-19. Knock knock.
Johnson suggested in a town hall that mouthwash kills the virus in the mouth. Media reports suggest that in fact, early studies suggest mouthwash does indeed kill germs in the mouth, including COVID-19. But buried in reports by CNN, MSNBC, The Washington Post and the Deseret News admit that there have been studies. But there is no credible evidence yet that mouthwash use is an effective way to treat or prevent COVID-19.
Most experts cited in media reports fail to say mouthwash doesn’t effectively treat or prevent the virus, but rather take the safer route and say studies are inconclusive – that killing germs in the mouth is insufficient to treat or prevent. They suggest people wishing to avoid COVID-19 should get three vaccinations. And, some experts say, if people want to take vitamins and use mouthwash, they will at least have minty fresh breath.
Johnson has been an avid supporter of ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine. Those drugs have been mentioned in the past, but largely discounted by scientists studying them as ineffective in treating or preventing COVID-19. Even so, Johnson has been floating conspiracy theories that the drugs have been ignored by big pharmaceutical companies in order to promote vaccines and the profits they’re making from worldwide distribution.
Crazy is getting difficult to define, at least in some cases. Are they actually crazy in the clinical sense with an actual diagnosable mental disorder, or are they simply playing to a gullible base of voters who might also be diagnosable? There are plenty of people in Washington reasonable people might call crazy. On the Republican side, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, (R-Ga.) comes immediately to mind. And, there’s Rep. Lauren Boebert, (R-Colo.) and Rep. Louie Gohmert (R-Texas).
Democrats have their share too. Hank Johnson (D-Ga.) is the fellow who asked a military official if Guam might capsize if we put too much ordnance on one end of the island. He swears he was joking. Watch it on YouTube and decide for yourself. Johnson may not be clinically crazy, just geologically illiterate, perhaps. Some argue Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) is nuts. Think again. Pelosi, like her or hate her, is a political genius. On the other hand, the same can’t be said for “The Squad”: Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, (D-N.Y.), Ilhan Omar, (D-Minn.), Rashida Tlaib, (D-Mich.), Jamaal Bowman, (D-N.Y.) and Ayanna Pressley, (D-Mass.). Luckily, they’re not running the asylum – yet.
Some voters like me, long for the days when Sen. Joe Biden was considered by many to be the nuttiest person in Washington. Even in his obviously diminished capacity state, he’s downright lucid compared to some. President Biden and President Donald Trump have both proven that quite literally anyone can be elected President of the United States.
And, now we abandon the idea of clever segue with the news that Chris Wallace, perhaps the last remotely real journalist on Fox News, announced yesterday that he was leaving Fox after 18 years to anchor the news on CNN’s streaming format, CNN+. Wallace and Howard Kurtz have been the only two people on Fox I can stomach. I will confess to watching Greg Gutfeld when the Food Channel isn’t entertaining. There are fewer on CNN. Michael Smerconish is the lone guy there I can watch without Pepto Bismol. And, I think any subscription to MSNBC should come with news sickness bags. Hey, they have them on airplanes!
As long as we continue to watch, cable news will continue to feed us ipecac. Start watching anything but cable news and watch them become more responsible. Your time is better spent watching Big Bang Theory. Maybe if we can force news organizations to be responsible, we will once again find responsible people to run for office. Absent that, term limits might be just the suppository needed to flush the crazies from our capitol.
Michael Sanborn writes from Rapid City.
