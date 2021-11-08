OPINION — I was watching a “special report” on a streaming channel last week when I saw something that grated against my journalism background. In the closing video, editors chose to run a very brief clip of the “reporter” hugging the only source in the report. This, of course, diminished the credibility of the entire report, which prior to that moment, wasn’t a horrible report, but did have other flaws.
The report was on racism against Asians. The source was Asian. The reporter was Asian. So, as one might imagine, the report assumed that racism and discrimination against Asians was assumed at the onset. That there was only one source, also revealed a lack of objectivity, or at the very least, a lack of effort.
It’s difficult to imagine such a b-roll clip of former “60 Minutes’” reporter Mike Wallace hugging the subject of one of his famous surprise “interviews” after having barged in on him to expose him as the scoundrel that he was. Those were the days when shows like “60 Minutes” actually did expose scoundrels. That is not to suggest that either the reporter or source in the Asian report were scoundrels. But the hug and the choice of reporter did short-change the report’s credibility.
What should an assignment editor do when an Asian reporter suggests such a report? If it is determined that such a report is newsworthy, pursue the report, but disqualify the Asian reporter because of the obvious conflict of interest. In a Martin Luther King content of character world, it shouldn’t matter, right? But, the truth is we don’t live in that world yet. So to avoid the appearance of bias, a different reporter should be chosen and more sources should be sought.
The media, particular cable news, don’t appear to be remotely concerned about the appearance of bias or conflict of interest. But there was a time when television, radio, newspaper and magazine editors understood that their credibility among readers, listeners and viewers was a very real concern, and that the almighty advertising dollar was dependent upon trust among subscribers. Advertisers wanted to appear in and be associated with media their customers trust. And nothing built trust like unbiased objective news reporting.
Trustworthiness, on a national level, is a commodity of diminished value in 2021. Think about it. Do you really trust FOX News, CNBC or MSNBC; The New York Post or the Los Angeles Times; or any radio news talk host to tell you the unbiased, unpolished truth? Me either. I trust small-town, local news organizations because those reporters and editors live among those upon whom they report.
A political reporter I once knew used to go bicycling and skiing with one of the politicians he covered. A newspaper I once worked with had an editorial page editor who was a prominent member of the local country club. Heated newsroom arguments ensued when a club member, or the club itself, became part of a legitimate news story. It is fine to know and be cordial with news sources. It is not fine to be chummy with them.
I’m not sure if journalism schools teach ethics any longer. Neither am I sure if objectivity is even an objective in most news departments. Many days it doesn’t appear so. Are reporters actual journalists these days? Or, are they simply content providers who are looking primarily for the most salacious means of generating readership for the benefit of the advertising sales department?
When I was a reporter, I sometimes used friends as sources, particularly for background in an effort to become educated on a particular topic. When I was an entertainment editor, I occasionally did feature stories on friends who were entertainers. In those reports I strove to be neutral. I can honestly say I haven’t reported on politicians I considered friends.
When reading, listening or watching, media consumers should ask if there is another, legitimate side of a story. Perhaps the most difficult thing an ethical reporter does is to try to hide his bias with true objective reportage. Unethical ones don’t bother trying.
Michael Sanborn writes from Rapid City.
