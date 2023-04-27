OPINION — Sixty percent of young sparrowhawks never live to see their first birthday.
Fifty percent of mature birds suffer the same fate.
I should not have been surprised to see one laying in the gravel along the country road.
But I was disappointed.
Sparrowhawks are one of my favorite birds.
That is saying something for a boy who raised gaudy parrots to sell to the pet shops in Central Texas.
I did not show a profit very often, but I did a great deal of trading, parakeets for cockatiels, cockatiels for lovebirds, lovebirds for lorikeets.
I was intrigued by their loud feathers and personalities.
But few of them could match the coloration of America’s most beautiful bird of prey.
A neighbor had a raptor rehabilitation permit and was caring for an injured male kestrel.
I was impressed by the bird’s vibrant coloration, the brassy tones of its back and belly bordered by the sky-blue wings, black spots and bars highlighted the white cheek patches.
The bright yellow feet and cere, the patch above the beak that holds the nostrils, seemed to punctuate the whole package, and I could not imagine a more vibrant bird.
This was long before I had called in my first spring gobbler or stooped to examine a fallen rooster pheasant.
To see a mature male lying crumpled, like discarded trash alongside the road, struck me as a terrible waste.
Who would ever appreciate its vibrance?
Especially now since the population has crashed by 90 percent the east.
I made a quick call to my warden. Kestrels migrate for the winter, and I was worried that this might be one of the birds that frequently nested near my home.
It is illegal to have a bird of prey in your possession, even a feather. But for educational purposes, exceptions can be granted in order to document or highlight an endangered species.
Taking photos for educational purposes met that bar.
I was allowed a moment of grace to take a few detailed pictures to share with my students.
The American kestrel is North America’s smallest falcon and often referred to as a sparrowhawk.
Falconers with the appropriate permits may capture these and even great horned owls for training in the sport.
In grade school I enjoyed the novel, My Side of the Mountain, about a runaway boy from the city who makes a life for himself in a hollow tree with the help of a falcon.
The military bases of my youth made that hollow tree appealing.
Sparrow hawks seemed like the perfect introductory species for a beginning falconer, and I studied them in the wild when given the chance.
Fortunately, there are two active nests on my ridgeline.
Both are in old woodpecker cavities, one in a dead pine, another in a giant cotton wood.
I remember when one nest fledged, and the young falcons took their first tentative flights.
One bird crashed into a plum thicket. I lifted it out and set it on a branch to gather its thoughts.
They were stunning and mastered flying so quickly that they soon winged out of sight.
Kestrels live primarily on insects and small rodents although they will take birds also.
There is much speculation as to why they are diminishing in numbers, including the increasing use of pesticides and ingestion of poisoned rodents.
While the population in our area is stable, numbers are crashing in other parts of the country.
I took my photos and returned the bird’s remains to nature.
While editing and enhancing the pictures later, I would scan back and forth from the images I was enlarging and cropping.
Each time my screen saver would pop up showing the face of my smiling wife.
The light captured the copper highlights of her hair, the sky set off the dusky blue grey of her eyes, and her dazzling smile highlighted her long dark lashes.
The comparison was startling.
I married a girl painted from the same pallet as the American estrel.
