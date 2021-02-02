OPINION — What are the people of Hyde County paying for when it comes to law enforcement?
Nearly $400,000, it turns out. What are they getting for it, as the investigation into a fatal crash involving a state official who ran over and killed a local man continues with no indication of a conclusion?
Not much.
The Sept. 12 fatal crash that left Highmore resident Joe Boever dead has not resulted in any criminal charges. The stunning reality is, Sheriff Mike Volek was called to the scene of the crash, but was somehow unable to locate Boever’s body, despite the fact that it was right next to the westbound lane of Highway 14.
I have been to the location. I knelt down where Boever’s body was discovered the next morning by the man who killed him, South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg. There was dried blood evident on the road surface.
Ravnsborg’s 2011 red Ford Taurus skidded to a stop about 100 feet or less from where the body lay.
Despite the fact that the car and the man who was struck were not that far apart, Sheriff Volek didn’t discover it. Was Boever still alive? Could any assistance have been offered?
We will never know, because the sheriff didn’t find him, even though he was just a few feet away.
Ravnsborg has said he used the flashlight app on his cell phone to look for the object he struck. Law enforcement officers have large flashlights, as well as a vehicle equipped with bright lights that cut through darkness.
Were they used? Did the sheriff scour the area?
How about the tow truck that hauled off Ravnsborg’s damaged car? It almost defies belief that Volek and the tow truck driver, with two vehicles loaded with lights, were at the scene for some time — and neither noticed a body nearby?
The crash took place just west of Highmore. There’s a convenience store across the highway, with a well-lit parking lot. It’s not like this happened in the middle of the country.
What did Volek see? How much time did he spend going through the ditches looking for the object that was struck? A dispatcher who answered the AG’s call suggested it was a deer — if such a large animal was hit, it would be dead or dying. If still alive, it could have posed a risk to other drivers.
Did Sheriff Volek look for it, seeking to put it out of its misery? Did he notice there was no sign of a deer strike on the car, no fur, no waste material, no evidence of an animal at all?
Why didn’t he perform any tests on Ravnsborg? Was there no evidence of alcohol use? Did he question him on the details of the crash?
And why did he loan him his personal car? Couldn’t Ravnsborg have called a friend to come pick him up? Why such favorable treatment? Was it because he was the attorney general, the highest-ranking law enforcement official in the state?
He won’t say.
In September, I went to the courthouse, which has been locked since March due to the pandemic. When I rang a buzzer, a staffer came to the door to tell me they would not talk with reporters.
When you call the sheriff’s office, or his home, the calls go right to voicemail. They are not returned. Volek has not done a single interview.
Elected sheriff in 1998, Volek is paid $53,045.04 annually. He has a single deputy. The department’s budget is $265,910, according to Hyde County Auditor Marilyn Ring.
There have been two widely publicized murder cases during his tenure as sheriff. In 2007, former Highmore and Miller Police Chief Ken Huber shot and killed his wife, Highmore Finance Officer Pam Huber. He claimed his gun misfired.
Ken Huber, it turned out, was having an affair with Hyde County State’s Attorney Jennifer Lowrie.
Lowrie, who accused Volek of spreading rumors of the affair, tried to switch counties in 2008, running against Emily Sovell for the Sully County job. Sovell won 316-22.
Voorhees ran for and was elected as Hyde County’s state’s attorney that same year.
In another sensational case, David Aesoph murdered his wife Tania Aesoph on their farm northeast of Highmore in 1999. He was found guilty in 2000 and given a life sentence.
In both cases, Volek allowed the South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation to handle the digging. He has avoided the media almost completely during his career, so this silence is very much in character.
Sovell serves as Hyde County’s deputy state’s attorney as well as the Sully County state’s attorney. She has consulted with three other state’s attorneys from Minnehaha, Pennington and Beadle counties as she mucks charges, but she hasn’t been working with the Hyde County state’s attorney, who is her father.
Hyde County Merlin Voorhees is not involved in charging discussions, I was told when I called his office. For his services to the county, he is paid $40,679.04, Ring said. His office has an annual budget of $116.350, and Sovell’s salary is paid out of that.
She has sought the advice of Beadle County State’s Attorney Michael Moore and Pennington County State’s Attorney Mark Vargo as well as former Minnehaha County State’s Attorney Crystal Johnson. New Minnehaha State’s Attorney Daniel Haggar said he is not involved in the case.
Neither is Voorhees.
He was elected county attorney in 2008. He previously had held the same post in Sully County but resigned and was replaced by Sovell. His son Pat Voorhees had served as Hyde County state’s attorney earlier; when he resigned in 2006, Lowrie was named to the post.
Like many small towns, there are many links and connections between people.
Voorhees has had a checkered career. He was disbarred by the South Dakota Supreme Court on July 9, 1980.
Voorhees began practicing law in 1969 but in the early 1970s, he gave it up and co-owned and managed a large cattle operation in Onida, the Missouri Slopes Feedlot Inc. He was charged with three counts of making and using false documents to obtain excessive payments under a federal drought relief program and convicted of one count, leading to his disbarment.
Voorhees had his law license reinstated in 1987. The Disciplinary Board of the State Bar of South Dakota recommended he be required to pass the state bar exam again, but he argued he should not have, since he had a law degree and had practiced for a few years.
The state Supreme Court rejected that argument, and he was ordered to pass the bar before he could resume his law practice. For three decades, much of it as a state’s attorney, he has had a quiet career spent out of the headlines.
Now, with a major case that has intense statewide interest and has generated national attention, he is silent.
So the sheriff isn’t involved in the investigation and the county prosecutor isn’t taking part in the case, either. Hyde County is a remote, sparsely populated county, with around 1,000 people, but it is an interesting place.
