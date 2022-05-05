Hunting for a Big Tom

OPINION —It seems ironic that two species that are so divergent from each other in size, shape, and song would be given the same nickname by man.
Of course, the animals themselves had little to do with it.
Hunters looked at both the turkey and the mountain lion and describe their males as “toms”.
There are similarities though, both can occasionally be found in trees, and each species can be ferocious.
While tom turkeys spend most evenings in the branches roosting to avoid predators, mountain lions see trees as a place to bask in the sunshine and as safe havens to avoid baying hounds.
I have spent many mornings listening to the gobbling of toms from the treetops but have never heard a lion announcing themselves from above.
Several times I have looked up after feeling a lion’s eyes and seen them looking down at me with casual interest, twice from cliffs when they were within leaping distance and once from just a few feet as a young cat enjoyed the view in a creek bottom cottonwood and looked down while slowly waving its tail.
While male lions have always seen me as a curiosity, gobblers view humans as more of a threat.
Females with young, both cat and bird, see man as a dangerous intruder and do everything they can to avoid detection and leave the area when humans intrude.
Both mark their territories.
Tom lions leave scent posts and freshen them regularly by scratching the landscape to better hold their musky odor.
Turkeys scratch the ground in search of seeds and leave the area in their wake looking like an unmade bed.
Toms from both clans fight for dominance.
Lions and turkeys stage battles that are ferocious, leaving flesh, feathers, and fur behind when there are serious altercations.
Tom lions routinely seek out lesser males they detect in their territories and attack with teeth and claws, driving them from the bounty of the forest out onto the more challenging prairie.
Gobblers also battle to establish breeding rights attacking each other with beak and spurs.
While the turkey season continues for several more weeks, the Black Hills lion season has just ended with 42 animals taken.
Biologist have projected temporary declines in both populations as hunter numbers and traffic counts increase and weather and human intrusion combine to make growth a challenge.
The mountain lion status update published by the Game and Fish in 2021 suggested that the lion population would contract by 15% to 24% this year and next if 25 or more females were shot in each hunting season.
Twenty-seven females were taken this year.
Turkey numbers are not tracked as closely, but anecdotal harvest data and comments from hunters on social media give the impression that turkey numbers have diminished.
Lawrence County still holds its spot as the premier hunting destination for both species.
With less than 10% of the Black Hills total land mass, the habitat provides for bountiful populations of wildlife.
Of the 42 lions taken, 15 came from the Northern Hills.
Lawrence County was also home to the largest male lion harvested at 155 pounds and the oldest lion shot, a female of 11 years.
Deer and elk are the big cat’s favorite meals and steep canyons and cave-pocked cliffs give the cats plenty of nooks to find a home.
Our state biologists have gathered a treasure trove of data over the last 17 years using genomic biomarkers and live trap and release data to verify the size of our lion population.
A cautionary note is worthy of mention. Off the 155 lions that were documented to have died in South Dakota during the two-year study, 45 were killed by causes other than hunting.
Cougars live solitary lives in some of the most inaccessible country.
Mature toms cannibalize and kill young lions whenever they can find them and there are bound to be many more fatalities than those documented by our biologists and wardens.
Despite the challenges, mountain lions continue to prosper due to our magnificent habitat and limited quotas which are currently set to gradually reduce their numbers.
A simple reduction in the female quota would send it back up.
Good friend John Murphy sent me a photo of his trophy tom turkey from this spring.
It was an inspiring and magnificent bird.
Now that the last of the snow drifts are melting, I’m inclined to seek out a feathered tom of my own.
The Speirs family has owned and operated Crow Creek Wildlife Management Service since 1996.
