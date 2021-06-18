OPINION — More and more I find myself asking people, “How are you?” and meaning it, rather than just using it as a greeting. When they say, “fine,” I ask, “would you tell me if you weren’t?” The variety of responses I get range from, “yes,” to, “probably not,” and everything in between.
When you’re fighting a cold or a stomach bug, people notice you may not be feeling well, and ask if you’re OK. Most of the time, we have no problem saying we don’t feel well. What if we responded about our mental health the same way?
And besides that, what if put the same effort into caring about mental health around us as we do about physical health?
As I write this, we’ve just passed the midway point in our calving season. Things have been going along really well, with one of the easiest winters and early springs I can ever remember. Then this week hit, with highs in the low 40s, 20 mph steady wind, and two-plus inches of rain with more on the way.
Now, most of you are thinking, we should be glad we got rain because most of you probably needed it. But it sure adds an incredible level of stress when it wasn’t needed. We all know how stressful calving season can be, with its long nights and lack of sleep.
When there’s no place for a calf to lay down without being in the mud, and no way for a newborn to get dried off and warmed up, it’s a lot of extra work just saving them.
Everyone’s response to rain, just as their response to stress, is different.
It may sound like I’m complaining, and we’ve all heard people complain about things before and rolled our eyes. But how many times, if we really listen, are the complaints really someone asking for help? Or maybe it’s just a person trying to get someone to listen, to tell them it’ll get better, that they have the strength to keep going? And really, so what if I’m complaining? Part of what keeps us from dealing with issues is remembering people that told us to stop complaining because someone else always has it worse. “Starving kids in Africa, eat your peas,” kind of thing. I’ve got news for you, and me. Someone does always have it worse. But that doesn’t make what you’re going through any easier to deal with.
Usually, at the end of the conversation about how hard things are, most of us shrug and say something like, “if it was easy, everyone would do it.”
The difficulties can become harder and harder to shrug off. Over the past 365 plus days, we’ve all had events canceled that we enjoy being a part of. Conventions, family gatherings, trips, and even worship service are often escapes from the day-to-day stresses we all experience. I’ve told more than one person, if we had experienced the fall and winter of the last two years this year, without any release or way to gather with other farmers, ranchers, and people who understand, I’d really need help. As hard as it is to say it to someone close, it’s harder to type those words and share them here. Finding the courage to speak about it comes from others I know that have been able to ask for help dealing with things they don’t understand.
Not understanding can sometimes be the hardest part. We all have so much to be thankful for. After all, this is the life I chose, and I chose it for a reason.
Many of the stresses of agriculture pale in comparison when others are dealing with what we identify as real problems.
For instance, I know things are going to be OK. I know it’ll all work out. I know the sun will shine, time will go on, and I can make decisions that allow me to work at our operation in a less difficult manner. And I know I can make the decision to let go and walk away any time I want, and there’s no shame in that. I know my family and creator love me and are there for me and hear my prayers.
But knowing all of that can make it really hard to understand why I can’t feel better about things, and that can add another level of stress.
Whenever I have conversations like these, it never ceases to surprise me that someone else has the same experience. They seem genuinely surprised as well, when I nod along and say yes, exactly, and am able to reciprocate the exact same mindset. So I believe the greatest weapon we have against this stress, anxiety, or any mental health issue, no matter what word we use to describe it, is to talk to each other. On the other side of this, the sharpest knife we have to cut each other up is to tell someone to stop complaining, to get over it, or to toughen up and deal with it. We wouldn’t ever say to someone with a physical ailment that what they’re experiencing is all in their head. Yes, we carry on and work hard and pull through, but we don’t ignore issues that can possibly hinder us. Telling someone these things is like saying what they’re going through isn’t important.
There’s strength in knowing others deal with the same feelings. I now know that I’m not the only one who often goes to bed angry, not at anyone or anything (well, maybe the weather), just angry. I’m not the only one who can’t shut my brain off at night and get good rest. In small ways, those conversations can get someone to the next day and be healthier and hopefully happier. By no means do I assume I’m qualified to offer anything other than an understanding ear; in fact, I’m pretty sure I used some words here that were inaccurate, and perhaps even communicated something I hadn’t intended. But until the conversation is started, I’ll never know. So how have you been? I’ve been fine, and yes, I’d tell you if I wasn’t.
Helpful Resources Avera Farm and Rural Stress Hotline (www.avera.org/ services/behavioral-health/farmer-stress-hotline/) It’s free, confidential and available 24/7. Call 1-800-691-4336
Warren Symens is the vice president of the South Dakota Cattlemen’s Association
