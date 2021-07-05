OPINION — He wrote the inspirational poem, “Defence of Fort M’Henry” on Sept. 14, 1814. It was about the bombardment of Fort McHenry in Baltimore Harbor by the British Navy during the War of 1812. The bombardment lasted through the night. The appearance of a 15-star, 15-stripe American flag inspired the poem penned by a slave-owning attorney named Francis Scott Key.
It was Key’s brother-in-law, Joseph Nicholson, who discovered that the poem would fit nicely to the music from the song, The Anacreontic Song, by British composer John Stafford Smith. So, they took it. It was, prior to becoming The United States’ National Anthem and renamed “The Star Spangled Banner” the official song of the Anacreontic Society, a popular London “gentlemen’s” club whose well-to-do members were amateur musicians.
The club was supposedly dedicated to the promotion of music. But, mostly they drank wine until they became musical – rather like karaoke. This particular piece of music is well known for being difficult to sing. (It is about one and a half octaves and was originally written in B flat major, for the musically curious.) At his very best, Neil Diamond probably couldn’t sing it. For Aretha Franklin, it would have been a breeze. And Whitney Houston nailed it as no other had before or has since.
In short, our National Anthem is a song written by a slave-owning lawyer and amateur poet, set to music stolen from a British composer, about a battle between the British and the United States and a flag that no longer exists. It didn’t officially become our National Anthem until President Herbert Hoover, in 1931, signed a congressional resolution declaring it so.
It’s a song. The American flag is a piece of decorated cloth. Both the song and the flag are used at sporting events and other celebrations to symbolize our national pride. The song supposedly celebrates freedom, although the lyrics actually celebrate a military victory.
Enter black American hammer thrower Gwen Berry, who recently qualified for the Tokyo Olympics, and who turned her back on the flag during the National Anthem at the Olympic Trials. She had been awarded the Bronze Medal. And, right-of-center media have slammed her almost daily since, some suggesting that she be removed from the U.S. Olympic Track & Field Team, in spite of the fact she fairly earned the right to compete.
Absent a contract with the Olympic Committee, declaring that she must stand, facing the flag and dutifully pay homage to the American flag during a performance of a song penned by a slave owner, Berry was well within her rights to make such a protest. And, I doubt any contract could be written to legally compel someone to do so as a condition of participation in an athletic event. While I don’t like what she did, I understand why she did it. And, I am glad I live in a country where she could do it without fear of government interference or punishment.
What many don’t comprehend is that the right is chief among the rights many soldiers have fought and perished to protect. The First Amendment to the Constitution protects that right. The right to speak freely about our government is without question the most precious among the Constitution’s Bill of Rights. There’s a reason it is the first enumerated. It protects all speech, not just speech with which some of us agree.
Activist athletes have been around for some time. They’re here to stay. Muhammad Ali lost four premium years of the most impressive boxing career in history as he successfully fought to overturn a conviction for draft evasion during the Vietnam War, citing religious beliefs and ethical opposition to the war. He was stripped of his boxing titles and was called a coward by many. (Anyone who saw his fight with Ken Norton knew he was no coward.)
There were many others before Colin Kaepernick took a knee and Berry turned her back. Suggesting they be punished for holding different views than we do, or that the First Amendment somehow does not apply to them, is far more un-American than any of their peaceful protests.
Michael Sanborn writes from Rapid City.
