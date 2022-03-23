OPINION — It’s unfair to compare the pain Americans are feeling at the gas pumps with the horrors that the Ukrainian people are experiencing.
The Russian invasion has targeted civilians as well as military targets, with hospitals among the sites of missile attacks. Babies, children, the sick and injured are dying in this senseless, bloody conflict.
America and other nations are sending our sympathy and support, as well as some military support. It’s a delicate balance, as the fear that extensive involvement could result in a larger war.
In light of that, it’s difficult to get too upset over gas prices. We are feeling a pinch at the pump, pain that strikes us right in the wallet. But our discomfort is minor in the long run. It’s a few dollars a week, at worst.
With more people working from home, and the rise in electric vehicles, gas prices won’t keep rising in the future.
Still, with the average price of a gallon of gas topping $4, setting an all-time high, people are complaining. The reality is, President Joe Biden said Tuesday, March 8, it’s going to get worse before it gets better.
“They’re going to go up,” Biden said. “Can’t do much right now … Russia is responsible.”
That is clear. While partisan voices and some national media try to link this to Biden, the truth is, crude oil prices are set by the global market, not by a president. The GOP is once again playing petty partisan games to try to obtain an edge in the polls. It’s the type of behavior we have grown accustomed to from this once-decent, responsible party.
The fact is, gas prices fluctuate based on world events. The same was true in 2008, when gas topped $4 a gallon, and was higher than today, if you take inflation into account. That wasn’t President George W. Bush’s fault, and this price spike can’t be blamed on Biden, either.
But there are things the president can do to ease the pain. Biden can release more oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve. The government released 50 million barrels in November, and has a lot more to tap into, with plans to release 60 million more. But that will only provide enough fuel for a few days.
Biden also could allow winter blend fuel to be sold between June 1 and Sept. 15. The Environmental Protection Agency mandates that the cleaner form of gasoline be sold in the summer, at a slightly higher price.
However, doing this will result in more smog, which could lead to more discomfort for people with breathing problems. Pick your poison.
While there are calls for additional energy production in America, the fact is, many companies are not drilling on land they already have leased. There are 9,137 approved permits in the United States that are not being used. The oil industry needs to produce more product and less rhetoric.
There is a proposal that could lower gas prices: dropping federal and state gas taxes. The federal government charges 18.4 cents per gallon of gas, and 24.4 cents for diesel, while in South Dakota, the tax is 30 cents for gas, diesel and ethanol.
Biden is counting on that tax revenue to fund some of his domestic programs, but they might have to be slowed right now. As far as our state, Gov. Kristi Noem has bragged how fiscally strong the state is now, and how she is a champion of reducing taxes.
Here’s a great opportunity to prove both points, governor. Place a waiver on state fuel taxes for a few months.
Saving 50 cents a gallon would have a real impact for American drivers. It’s the biggest move available for our politicians and one they should strongly consider.
The best option might be to wait. Gas prices go up and down, and they will surely decline again. They were lower this past weekend than they had been a few days ago, I noticed.
And right now, South Dakota just ranks 41st in the price of fuel, according to AAA.
In the meantime, try not to complain too much about paying a few dollars more for fuel. Look at the atrocities occurring on a daily basis in Ukraine, and count your blessings.
South Dakota native Tom Lawrence, a former Pioneer executive editor, has written about the state, its politics and people since 1978. Read his blog Prairie Perspective at http://sdprairie.blogspot.com/ and follow him on Twitter at @TLCF26.
