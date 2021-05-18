Alison Kennedy (Spearfish girls’ golf): Kennedy shot a 2-over-par 74 to win the Black Hills Conference individual title by 15 strokes and helped propel her team to the team title. This is the lowest round a Spearfish girl has shot since 2012, when Hailey Decker shot a 73. Our team score of a 363 is the lowest score we've shot in the past 9 years and has given the Spartans a 31-stoke victory.

David Anderson (Sturgis Brown baseball): Anderson didn't let a sprained ankle hold him back this past week. He went 6 for 9 at the plate, with 4 of the hits being triples to go along with 6 RBI. He also pitched 6 innings, allowing 0 runs on 3 hits, and striking out 12.

Jaden Guthmiller (Spearfish boys’ track): Guthmiller won Black Hills Conference championships in the boys’ 100- and 200-meter dashes. He was also part of the winning sprint medley relay and fourth-place 4x100 relay.

Vote

View Results