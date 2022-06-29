OPINION — I don’t spook easily, but I did on June 29, 2002.
To this day, the smell of smoke sends off a five-alarm fire in my mind and sends me into a panic. I have never felt so hopeless and frightened as I did standing in the driveway looking toward town and seeing the biggest, blackest cloud of smoke and flames I’ve ever seen in my life, raging on the hillside as the wind drove it toward us. Almost immediately, the atmosphere was a strange color and it seemingly turned to dusk in the middle of the day. A dull roar filled the air.
A Nebraska girl, I was about to be schooled on the brute strength and force of a forest fire, something that unless you’ve ever experienced it first-hand, you can never empathize with or fully respect. I was familiar with severe thunderstorms, blizzards, tornadoes, and other horrific acts of nature, but there’s something about an impending forest fire and the finality it has the potential to inflict that was foreign to me, took me in its grip, and terrified me.
Jim and Glenda Palser, family friends from Scottsbluff, were in town that weekend and Jim saw the fire had started and drove out from Deadwood to warn us. My son Will, who would be 1 year old on July 11 that year, and my husband, Bill, just stood there, dumbfounded, and took it in for awhile. It was surely surreal and I hoped it was. In my mind, nothing could stop it. I was convinced my home, my yard, my precious belongings, my pets, my forest that is not only my respite, but a haven for the woodland creatures that depend on it for sustenance, would be wiped out.
I felt defeated before I had even begun to fight. The cloud was so big and black and angry and filled with fire in the middle.
The next thing I remember is Bill telling me I needed to get Will and get out of there.
I was standing in the living room, looking out the window at the black ball, immobilized with fear. I cried and cried and cried. I looked around me, I looked outside at what I may never see again. And then I started packing – wait, strike that. I started piling, grabbing and stuffing.
There is a marked difference between packing for a trip and packing for a forest fire escape.
Good thing I had the first one down. I started obsessing about what I should save, and then just grabbed what I could, as fear for Will’s well-being won out.
I remember not being able to focus and not being able to stay away from the window. I would pack a few things and come back to the window. I was just sure that fire was going to eat us all up before I could pack up the Enfamil. I was attempting to pack and every minute or so, running back to the window in a panic, thinking the fire would be just outside. It was actually about a mile and a half away at that time, but if Bill was concerned, then I was concerned.
I don’t remember any of the four-hour drive to Scottsbluff. I shook the whole way and thank goodness it was Will’s bedtime, so he slept. It’s a blur.
We got there very late, and I remember my mom and dad being very relieved we made it.
Will and I were in Scottsbluff most of July, and I was really dreading going back and seeing the after-effects of the fire, not only on our property, but in Deadwood, overall.
I remember being sick to my stomach most of that month and not wanting to talk about the fire, as relatives and friends filtered in and out of my parents’ house.
I remember deciding unless a person’s life, home, and belongings are threatened by fire, they have no handle on how I feel. And it’s true. It’s like losing your first close friend or relative. You’re shook, shaken, and stirred into another dimension, your innocence regarding that loss also lost.
When I returned home to Deadwood, I was again sickened. The hillsides, once lush with green as far as the eye could see were blackened, burned out. And Pillar Peak, once a backyard spectacle to behold, changed forever and black. Seeing the blackened stumps on our property just served to make me even more insecure.
When I take note of the crunchy pine needles lining my running trail, I pray for rain because I know the possible outcome. And I like to run for fun, not from fire.
Thank you to all the fire fighters who helped save our majestic Black Hills. And thank God for wrestling us all from the grip of the Grizzly Gulch fire.
