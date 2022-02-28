OPINION — Fresh from Georgia’s 14th congressional district, comes now Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene who decided last week it was a good idea to headline a convention of white nationalists at the American First Political Action Conference, an organization headed by well-known, self-admitted racist, Nick Fuentes. Fuentes is an outspoken anti-Semitic, anti-black, anti-gay, white supremacist, who has supported Russian President Vladimir Putin.
After it became clear to her that this decision may have been made without proper research, she tried to backtrack when CBS reporter Robert Costa asked her about it later at a different conservative meeting, the annual Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC). “I do not know Nick Fuentes. I’ve never heard him speak. I’ve never seen a video. I don’t know what his views are, so I’m not aligned with anything that may be controversial.”
Greene wasn’t the only Republican House member to attend Fuentes’ conference. Paul Gosar, R-Ariz., was there too (via video). Greene’s and Gosar’s appearances at this conference has drawn criticism from GOP lawmakers Sen. Mitt Romney, Utah, and Rep, Liz Cheney, Wyoming.
Romney referred to a line from the film Butch Cassidy & the Sundance Kid – “Morons. I’ve got morons on my team.” Cheney, in a tweet, was tougher: “As Rep Marjorie Taylor Greene and Rep Paul Gosar speak at this white supremacist, anti-Semitic, pro-Putin event, silence by Republican Party leaders is deafening and enabling. All Americans should renounce this garbage and reject the Putin wing of the GOP now.”
Romney and Cheney are correct. The chairman of the Republican National Committee agreed. As did the CPAC organizers who barred Fuentes from their conference. Some perspective from USA Today’s report on Fuentes’ remarks at his own conference: “In his address to his conference, Fuentes joked about Russia’s invasion of Ukraine: “Now they’re going on about Vladimir Putin and Russia, and Vladimir Putin is Hitler – and they say that’s not a good thing.
“Smiling, Fuentes added that “I shouldn’t have said that,” then laughed.
“The crowd at the America First conference chanted, “Putin, Putin.”
Greene and Gosar’s participation in an openly racist conference could pave the way for a Democratic midterm victory in 2022 and for the presidency in 2024. President Joe Biden’s approval numbers are completely in the tank, and with good reason. But how many morons, doing the moronic and saying moronic things will it take in the Republican Party to let Biden in November keep his majority in congress, however slim, and return him to office in 2024?
Former President Donald Trump gave Greene a shout out during his remarks at CPAC. And, the crowd there cheered her. It should come as no surprise that Trump won CPAC’s annual straw poll for its membership’s preference for the 2024 presidential race with an unsurprising 59%. The next closest was Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis with 28% and former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo a distant third with 2%. According to CNN, South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem came in dead last. The poll included conference attendees only and is not scientific.
In the meantime, Putin is murdering Ukrainians after Biden lifted sanctions on Russian pipelines and shut down oil leases in the U.S. and declared war on domestic oil production. Putin saw Biden’s weakness in the Afghanistan exit and moved on Ukraine. Biden waited until Putin attacked before sanctioning Russia, and Putin apparently couldn’t care less. In fact, now he’s placed his nuclear arsenal on high alert.
The State of the Union Address is tomorrow. One needs only to watch any newscast or read any newspaper to know the state of the union. There is little we can do about it until November. In the meantime, morons like Marjorie Taylor Greene are making matters worse.
Michael Sanborn writes from Rapid City.
