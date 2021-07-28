Spearfish, SD (57783)

Today

A few showers in the morning, then clouds lingering in the afternoon. High near 85F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30%..

Tonight

Cloudy with periods of rain. Low near 60F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall around a half an inch.