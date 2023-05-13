Graduation – ready or not, each senior is on to the future

OPINION — Spearfish High School will say goodbye to 167 seniors on May 20 at 2 p.m. All are talented, bright, ambitious and enthusiastic in their own individual way. I truly hope that SHS has successfully prepared each senior to embark onto the next steps of their lives. Each senior entered high school 4 years ago under the auspices of high expectations. Seniors of 2023, you did it! You rose to the challenge and met the main expectation set for you – to graduate!!

Keep in mind that you will face challenges. You will be required to make difficult decisions. How will you react? Are you prepared! Please remember, no one told you that life would be easy – if you heard that, do not believe it. Life is fun – but not easy

