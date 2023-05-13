Graduation – ready or not, each senior is on to the future

OPINION — Spearfish High School will say goodbye to 167 seniors on May 20 at 2 p.m. All are talented, bright, ambitious and enthusiastic in their own individual way. I truly hope that SHS has successfully prepared each senior to embark onto the next steps of their lives. Each senior entered high school 4 years ago under the auspices of high expectations. Seniors of 2023, you did it! You rose to the challenge and met the main expectation set for you – to graduate!!
Keep in mind that you will face challenges. You will be required to make difficult decisions. How will you react? Are you prepared! Please remember, no one told you that life would be easy – if you heard that, do not believe it. Life is fun – but not easy
Work ethic. Do you have a good one? If you don’t, good luck as you need it to be successful. Without it you will be average. Average is not always good enough. Living in mediocrity may not lead you to success.
Every student that comes into my office sees the attitude plaque. I point it out frequently. Attitude — is a little thing that makes a big difference. They also see the yesterday plaque. Don’t let yesterday use up too much of today.
For all the seniors that have seen one or the other, I hope each, or at least one, made you think.
I will once again use some items I received in my weekly Jon Gordon newsletter. A series of quotes and lessons for his “Positive Summit”. I hope you can get some good out of at least one.
Your brain is an antenna. You can choose to tune in to a positive or negative frequency. — Jon Gordon
Your belief about yourself on the inside is what creates your life on the outside. — Damian Lillard
If your dreams are bigger than your adversity, you’ll get through it. — Ed Mylett
It’s not your successes that makes you powerful but rather your scars. Be proud of your scars. They are the currency of your future. — Jay Glazer
Time is our currency. We can always go out and earn more money but we cannot get back our time. — Jenna Kutcher
It doesn’t matter what you say, it matters what they hear. — Erwin McManus
Starting is fun but the future belongs to the finishers. — Jon Acuff
In the pot of boiling water called life we have three choices. We can be like the carrot that turns soft, be like the egg that turns hard, or be like the coffee bean that transforms the water around them. — Damon West
Change your negative surroundings to create a more positive future. — Kathryn Gordon
No matter how strong, positive or successful you are… it’s okay to be vulnerable. It’s okay to say you are scared. When you open up, you help others and you help yourself. – Teddi Mellencamp
If you can retrain your brain to see opportunities as clearly as you see problems, you can do anything. — Danielle Canty
Winning is your ability to look yourself in the mirror and say, Today I gave it my very best. — Ben Newman
Inspiration and motivation will not change your life. It’s the implementation, the action and execution, that will. — Candy Valentino
You are always most powerfully positioned to serve the person you once were. — Rory Vaden
Hope is believing that tomorrow can be better than today! – Angela Manuel Davis
Your career is the most valuable and the most personal investment that you will ever make. — Octavia Goredema
To be great, you only have to be consistently good over an extended period of time. — Sahil Bloom
Don’t let the fear of other people’s opinions hold you back. — David Nurse
You can’t win today’s game with yesterday’s touchdown. — Tiki Davis
One idea can shift everything in your life. Speak life, abundance and positivity over yourself. — Stephen Scoggins
Don’t let what you do define who you are. — Patric Young
Take ownership of your thoughts and you’ll take ownership of your life. — Josh Lambo
Resilience isn’t just bouncing back, it’s having the courage to move forward and choose to have a life of joy even when things don’t go as planned. — Amberly Lago
FOPO = Fear of Other People’s Opinions (the biggest thing that holds us back is this, don’t let it be you). — Sean Cannell
Give yourself permissions to disappoint others so you can stop disappointing yourself. — Rachel Luna
Even if you struggle with confidence, have faith and just take the next step forward. – Jade Gordon
Raise your level of grit. Champions show up even when they don’t want to. Be better. Be different. — Phil Beckner
Don’t sacrifice what matters most for what is temporary. — Steve Chou
Last bit of advice. Find something outside of work and school that you really enjoy doing. Take time to do it. You will need that time.
Congratulations Class of 2023 and best of luck with your future.
Steve Morford is the principal of Spearfish High School
