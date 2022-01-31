OPINION — United Sates Supreme Court Associate Justice Stephen Breyer will retire at the conclusion of the court’s current term if President Joe Biden’s nominee has cleared the Senate’s confirmation process. Breyer has said he will not leave his post until Biden’s nominee is confirmed.
During the Democratic primary, Biden promised that, if given the opportunity, he would nominate the first black woman to the Supreme Court. His press secretary Jen Psaki said last week that Biden intends to keep that campaign promise. He has a number of interesting choices and the American Bar Association Journal believes there are two frontrunners among a list of six or seven who have been named in several press analyses.
ABA Journal predicts Biden will choose either Ketanji Brown Jackson, a U.S. Circuit Judge of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia. Jackson’s appointment to the Circuit went through the confirmation process quickly and smoothly. The other candidate favored by ABA Journal is California Supreme Court Associate Justice Leondra Kruger.
Close behind those two is U.S. District Judge J. Michelle Childs from the South Carolina District. She is the favored candidate of U.S. Rep. James Clyburn, D-S.C. Clyburn is the House Majority Whip, whose endorsement of Biden in the Democratic primary is widely considered to have tipped the primary to the president.
Whomever Biden nominates, she will likely sail through the confirmation process easily. The court leans heavily to the right with six conservative justices and three liberal ones. Biden’s nominee will join associate justices Elena Kagan and Sonia Sotomayor as the third liberal voice on the court.
No matter who is nominated and confirmed, the conservative/liberal makeup will be unchanged. Unless a conservative justice dies or retires in the coming year, Biden’s contribution to the court’s future will be relatively inconsequential.
That said, Jackson and Kruger have extremely impressive credentials and even the most jaded right wing Senator would be hard-pressed to suggest either are not highly qualified for the job. Kruger is a Yale Law School graduate. Jackson graduated from Harvard. Kruger was editor of the Yale Law Review; Jackson was editor of the Harvard Law Review. Both have clerked for Supreme Court Associate Justices: Jackson for Breyer and Kruger for John Paul Stevens. Both have worked in the private sector.
Interestingly, if either Jackson or Kruger is tagged to replace Breyer, Justice Amy Coney Barrett will be the only justice on the court who did not graduate from either Harvard or Yale. (She graduated from Notre Dame Law School.)
According to ABA Journal, when Kruger joined the California court, it leaned to the right with Kruger has a reputation as a “moderate incrementalist.” She is considered a moderate liberal on civil issues and a moderate conservative on criminal matters. I could find nothing on the Internet to suggest that Jackson is anything but a liberal on any issue.
Both of these candidates appear to have their heads squarely on their shoulders. I expect their confirmation hearings to be as interesting as a two-day walking tour of my own living room. Don’t expect the fireworks you saw with the Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh and Barrett confirmations. Expect far more Republicans to vote to confirm Biden’s nominee than Democrats who voted to confirm any of President Donald Trump’s three nominees.If Biden chooses one of the other candidates whose name is being bandied about, the philosophical makeup of the court won’t change. I consider only one unqualified: Vice President Kamala Harris. She has demonstrated her incompetence time and again since taking office. It might be appealing to put her on the Supreme Court at a time when her presence would be inconsequential, giving Biden the opportunity to find someone more qualified to be a heartbeat from the presidency.
In the end, as we enter the midterm campaign season, Biden’s Supreme Court nominee presents an opportunity for both Republicans and Democrats to demonstrate that they can work with each other in interesting times.
Michael Sanborn writes from Rapid City.
