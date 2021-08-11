OPINION — The kids and I spent the week driving around the state of South Dakota with our teardrop camper. I played a few shows, we met up with the crew to film the next episode of my musical travelogue series “Wish You Were Here,’ we sat on back porches and front porches, we went to the zoo. We brushed our teeth outside under the stars, slept through thunderstorms, chatted with a parrot named Echo, and swam in a city park pool. We even stopped at Al’s Oasis because I told the kids a few months ago what the word ‘souvenir’ meant, and now they are pretty sure every time we travel they need a toy to “remember the trip.” Six days on the road and it kind of felt like there wasn’t anything we didn’t do.
Early in our journey I played a show just outside Brookings at the Good Roots Farm. The owner and I started swapping tales about travel as I soundchecked. He told me of time spent in Africa visiting his son, and how much he and his wife enjoyed it. “There’s good people every place you go,” he said, and I agreed.
Discovering this truth: that the world is mostly comprised of good people who would much rather help you than hurt you is one of the greatest gifts of my life. It’s the reason that I am unafraid to take the teardrop on the road despite the fact that every time I try to back the dang thing up it jack knifes and it’s a guaranteed fiasco. If I don’t mind swallowing my pride and asking for help, help always (eventually) arrives.
And it’s a good thing because from forgotten shoes to lost wallets to keys locked in vehicles, this trip contained plenty of opportunities for swallowing my pride. I took to introducing us as the “hot mess express” every new place we arrived because it was literally true — we were pretty much disheveled, sweaty, and slightly out of breath for the whole week. But, we were always welcomed with open arms, and each stop felt like a homecoming. Everywhere we went we found good people, good food, good conversation and near strangers who soon felt like good friends.
On our last night on the road we camped next to the Parkston Amphitheater where I’d just played the final show of the tour. After they put on their jammies, I pulled the blankets and pillows out of the camper and made the kids a little bed on the soft summer grass. The street lights dimmed the stars but brightened the grand arc of the tall trees that stood sentinel around us. Their trunks, elegant and glowing, looked like the backdrop of a night scene in a broadway musical.
The kids leaned back on their pillows, chatting softly to one another, while I repacked the pickup for the next day’s drive. Somehow we’d not just survived the week, we’d managed to thrive thanks to the kindness of our fellow humans, the beauty of the earth, and the magic of music and community.
Standing in the cool night air I was also reminded of a little secret I’m only now learning to embrace: perfection is like a firefly. In the first stillness of evening you may catch a glimpse of its flickering light along the edges of the landscape where the grass turns to a cornfield or the raspberry bramble rises to reach the forest. It fades quickly. You can chase the light, but by the time you reach it, it’s already gone. If you do somehow manage to grab it and momentarily hold that tiny light in your hands, you’ll have to keep your fingers clamped so tightly together to prevent its escape you won’t be able to see the light at all. Your best bet is to find a comfortable place to sit and enjoy the show for as long as it lasts.
I stood by the pickup that last night in Parkston, smelling the smell of the dew as it fell, the lights on the quiet city streets dim and golden against the black, black sky and I let it all glow like a firefly, the perfect end to our perfectly imperfect adventure.
