Spearfish, SD (57783)

Today

Snow this evening will give way to lingering snow showers late. Low 28F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulating 3 to 5 inches..

Tonight

Snow this evening will give way to lingering snow showers late. Low 28F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulating 3 to 5 inches.