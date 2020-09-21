Ginsburg’s death adds chaos to chaos

OPINION — What a mess. As if 2020 has not been complicated enough, the recent passing of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg has made this year’s presidential election even more atrocious than it was before.
Ginsburg’s death has presented a dilemma for Republicans holding elective office as well as undecided Republican, Democrat and independent voters who may have been on the fence about this year’s presidential decision. Prepare for epic hypocrisy.
Had Ginsburg perished six months ago, or six months from now, news coverage would have been almost entirely devoted to her considerable judicial legacy. But she passed away just 45 days prior to a presidential election like none seen before in American history. Polls appear to show Americans are favoring Democrat Joe Biden. Republicans fear the polls are correct and want to cement a conservative majority on the court. So rather than reminding readers of Ginsburg’s place in history, news columns will speculate on how her seat will be filled.
Sure, there will be vigils and biographical pieces. But an election that was just last week about racism, immigration, foreign policy, law and order and COVID-19, will now be almost solely about Roe vs. Wade – the single most divisive issue facing American citizens (and voters) since the Supreme Court decided 1973 that women have the right to choose abortion.
The fact is Ginsburg’s death presents an opportunity for Republicans to secure that conservative majority. It also presents an opportunity for Democrats to possibly secure the presidency for Joe Biden and the Democratic Party. If played well, Democrats could use Ginsburg’s death and the Republicans’ response to it to their considerable advantage in possibly securing control of the Senate, or at least reducing the Republicans’ already shaky control of it.
I mentioned hypocrisy. Remember Merrick Garland? Senate Majority Leader, Republican Mitch McConnell, who held up Garland’s nomination by then-president Barrack Obama, has said whomever President Donald Trump nominates will have a Senate vote. This is a 180-degree reversal from his 2016 position that voters must be allowed to weigh-in on Supreme Court nominees in the last year of a presidential term.
Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., is the chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee. The committee will vet Trump’s pick. As recently as 2018, Graham was adamantly opposed to voting on a Supreme Court nominee if the presidential primary process had begun. Graham is facing a serious challenge in November for his Senate seat.
Iowa Republican Chuck Grassley was chairman of the Judiciary Committee at the time of Garland’s nomination. As recently as July, he said he would not support hearings on a nominee under theses circumstances. He’s been mum since Ginsberg’s death.
Of course Republicans don’t have a corner on the hypocrisy market. Biden was beside himself when Grassley claimed to be using the unofficial “Biden Rule” when withholding a Garland nomination. Then-Senator Biden said in a 1992 speech that the Senate should not fill a Supreme Court vacancy until after the presidential election.
According to The Hill, Sen. Charles Schumer, D-N.Y., said in 2007, just 15 months before the next election, and 17 months before then-President Bush would leave office — that Senate Democrats, who at the time held the Senate majority, would oppose any nomination a lame-duck president might nominate in the event a vacancy occurred. Schumer was not exactly quiet while Garland waited for a hearing. And, he’ll be plenty loud during the upcoming Senate hearings on Trump’s nominee.
Of course the only way to solve the problem peacefully and get back to a “normal” 2020, would be for Trump to nominate Garland. Wouldn’t that be fun to watch?
Nobody should be surprised that politicians are turning out to be hypocrites. (They were hypocrites all along.) There’s an old Chinese expression: “Better to be a dog in times of tranquility than a human in times of chaos.” It has been loosely translated as The “Chinese Curse”: “May you live in interesting times.” Clearly, we’re all cursed.
Michael Sanborn writes from Rapid City.
