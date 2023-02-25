Future of education
Click to purchase this photo

OPINION — The future of education is dependent upon the preparation and training of new teachers.  To be honest, we are at a crossroads and may be in trouble!

Teaching is a passion, not a job.  Many of South Dakota’s teachers have been in the classroom for numerous years.  Unfortunately, the norm over the next several years will be teachers retiring from the profession.  The end of great careers by dedicated individuals who have molded, shaped and guided many generations.  It is happening all over this great state, including Spearfish!

0
1
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.