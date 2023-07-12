SPEARFISH — To make sure you have the harvest you need when you need it, think about planning a fall garden. I once wanted to make salsa with my nice tomatoes and peppers in the fall, but my cilantro had gone to seed with the advent of hot weather, so that year I ate cilantro early in salads but not in my salsa. Some vegetables like broccoli get bitter in hot weather and are better in fall. The things that go to seed early leave space for later plantings, so start now to have plants ready to provide for you in the fall. Vegetable plants are mostly on offer at greenhouses in the spring, so for some things getting busy now and doing it yourself is the best plan.
Some traditional fall garden vegetables, like Brussels sprouts, parsnips, and rutabagas are started in the spring with the bulk of the planting because of their long maturation period, so they are easy to plan for along with the other spring regulars. But for some with short maturation periods like cilantro, starting in July is best. For example a lettuce is listed as 40 days to harvest, but plant growth slows down as days shorten and the weather cools so I would add some days to this. Read your seed packet to find the number of days until maturation. I find the Fourth of July works for many quick maturing plants and it is easy to remember. Count backwards from your expected first frost, but know that a lot of cool season vegetables are happy to take on a frost or two as they mature, and for some, it actually makes them sweeter.
