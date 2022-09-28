OPINION — George McGovern was the best president we never had, John Solberg said.
That was the assessment of scores of people during a celebration of the centennial of McGovern’s birth, held Thursday at Dakota Wesleyan University in Mitchell. Solberg, a retired Mitchell High School teacher, served as the moderator during an afternoon session filled with stories and memories of McGovern’s historic achievements, lofty goals, and personal qualities.
Thomas Knock, chair of the history department at Southern Methodist University in Dallas, and author of the McGovern biography “The Rise of a Prairie Statesman: The Life and Times of George McGovern,” delivered a lecture that covered McGovern’s long life and public career.
Knock said McGovern was a very influential statesman during his years in the Senate — he served three terms from 1963-81 — and afterward, when he remained very much an influential and respected elder statesman.
Knock, who is working on a second volume on McGovern that will cover the second half of his life, said the South Dakotan’s principled stand against the Vietnam War remains his most significant accomplishment. McGovern was a war hero who served with distinction as a World War II aviator, but he understood history and global politics. He tried to explain the futility of getting involved in what was essentially a civil war in Vietnam to other senators and President Lyndon B. Johnson, but LBJ was too impatient and arrogant to listen to and learn from McGovern, Knock said.
Author Mark Lempke discussed his book on McGovern titled “My Brother’s Keeper: George McGovern and Progressive Christianity,” and the longtime politician’s faith and deep sense of obligation to others was a central theme during the day.
This is a year of anniversaries for McGovern, who was born a century ago, on July 19, 1922, in Avon, was the Democratic presidential nominee 50 years ago, in 1972, and died a decade ago, on Oct. 21, 2012.
He lived to be 90, but told friends he was aiming for 100. McGovern may not have reached his goal to last for a century, but his words, actions and message of caring for others, working for peace and advocating for fairness and justice live on.
Former Sen. Tom Daschle, who like McGovern served in the House of Representatives before being elected to three terms in the Senate, spoke remotely during a banquet Thursday night.
“George was my hero, my mentor, he was my friend,” Daschle said.
They were friends and colleagues for four decades, he said, and he continues to be inspired by McGovern, who made the South Dakota Democratic Party competitive in the 1950s when it was at a low ebb.
But McGovern’s most enduring work was in providing food for those in need. Daschle said McGovern is responsible for saving and improving the lives of tens of millions of people across the planet, and that good work continues today, a decade after his death.
“I would assert that no one, before or since, has had a greater impact in addressing hunger and malnutrition in the world than George McGovern,” he said.
McGovern led the Food for Peace Program under President John F. Kennedy, served as chairman of the Senate Select Committee on Nutrition and Human Needs from 1968-77 — it was known as the McGovern Committee — and was named ambassador to the United Nations Agencies for Food and Agriculture by President Bill Clinton in 1998, nearly two decades after leaving the Senate.
He worked closely with Sen. Robert Dole, a Kansas Republican whose politics were in many ways the polar opposite of the liberal McGovern, to provide food for hungry people while also marketing the agricultural products produced in the Midwest.
The McGovern-Dole International Food for Education and Child Nutrition Program they founded still exists and helps support education, child development and food security in low-income, food-deficit countries around the globe
It has served more than 40 million hungry children. Because of their efforts, McGovern and Dole, who became good friends, were awarded the World Food Prize in 2008.
Former Colorado Sen. Gary Hart, who worked for McGovern’s 1972 campaign and later served with him in the Senate, also spoke from his home. Hart, who sought the presidency in 1984 and 1988, recalled McGovern as a memorable political figure — “one of the most decent of human history.”
He said McGovern’s work to reform the Democratic Party from 1968-72 was a huge step toward providing a voice for women, young people and minorities. It ensured all Americans are included in our democracy, and that is directly attributable to George McGovern.
“And those doors can now not ever be closed again unless we let that happen,” Hart said.
Other speakers included Massachusetts Congressman Jim McGovern, who is not related to the prairie populist but served on his Senate staff and is a longtime admirer who has taken up the cause of feeding the hungry.
Former South Dakota governor Harvey Wollman, a friend and political ally of McGovern, told of his love of Gospel songs, including the hymn “Throw Out The Lifeline,” which he said perfectly captured McGovern’s message to humanity.
Judy Olson Duhamel, a former chair of the South Dakota Democratic Party, spoke of how McGovern inspired her to serve, while also being a trusted friend and confidant. Rick Weiland, a South Dakota Democratic Party mainstay who remains active as an advocate for public issues, including expanding Medicaid in this current election year, served as the banquet’s moderator.
Other admirers, former staffers who became cherished friends and colleagues spoke as well. It was a day to celebrate a South Dakota legend who was visionary, scholarly and humble, but had a very human aide.
McGovern was very frugal, often collecting scraps after banquets to feed to his dogs, friends recalled, laughing at the memories. He would wrap bones and remnants in foil and pack them for trips back home.
McGovern’s son-in-law Jim Rowen, who married his daughter Susan, told of George and Eleanor McGovern’s “warm and welcoming” nature, including being served pheasant at his first meal with the family. The food was good, but he was warned to beware of any birdshot that Eleanor may have missed when cleaning the bird.
He said he was able to get to know the man behind the public profile, who loved baseball, going out to dinner and seeing a movie. At the same time, he said he occasionally looked at his father-in-law
Joel Allen, director of the college’s McGovern Center, organized the centennial celebration and spoke during a morning segment of the daylong event.
DWU President Dan Kittle and former DWU President Don Messer, who knew McGovern for half a century and offered warm memories of their enduring friendship, also spoke.
McGovern also was allowed to speak, as his acceptance speech at the 1972 Democratic National Convention, “Come Home America,” was played at the banquet. It was delivered well after midnight because of a boisterous, frantic gathering, typical of Democrats of that age, and while considered perhaps his greatest oration, it was not heard by most Americans.
But the words still resonate.
“And this is the time. It is the time for this land to become again a witness to the world for what is noble and just in human affairs. It is the time to live more with faith and less with fear—with an abiding confidence that can sweep away the strongest barriers between us and teach us that we truly are brothers and sisters,” he said in Miami on July 13, 1972.
“So join with me in this campaign, lend me your strength and your support, give me your voice — and together, we will call America home to the founding ideals that nourished us in the beginning.”
