OPINION — I have noticed tat the chasm between the left and the right seems to grow wider and nearly daily. And, it seems like Mark Zuckerberg’s seemingly innocent Facebook is a catalyst for every left-right issue in America.
It is no surprise that Facebook blew up when it was leaked that the U.S. Supreme Court may overturn the single most divisive Supreme Court case in the nation’s history, Roe v. Wade. Abortion has divided the country more aggressively than any issue since slavery in the Civil War.
It was no surprise when President Barack Obama was elected and began the path toward state sponsored healthcare. That became just another theater in America’s war against itself. Then there was President Donald Trump and Hilary Clinton and eventually Joseph Biden.
Politics have provided the most action in the rock ‘em sock ‘em cage fight that is Facebook. But, you can fight about just about anything there: sports, vegetarianism, Afghanistan, the Clean Water Act, game management, forest management, racism, potholes, waste management, health care, yoga, insurance, climate change, fossil fuel, crypto currency, food and music.
To what temperature should pork be cooked? Is Eric Clapton a better guitar player than Jeff Beck or was Eddie Van Halen or Stevie Ray Vaughn better than both? Did closing the Keystone XL Pipeline cause gas prices to rise? Nikes or Adidas? Bing Crosby or Dean Martin? Name it, and you can pick a fight about it on Facebook.
So, I should not have been surprised by the vitriol I saw recently on a post from The Rapid City Journal’s Facebook page explaining the reasons for, and the outlook for a continuing shortage of, wait for it, baby formula. The report was a pretty straightforward story on the shortage of baby formula that the manufacturers and retailers blamed on a number of factors from recalls to difficulty finding workers for the factories to the acquisition of raw materials.
But, a fight among women commenting turned to whether or not women should feed their babies manufactured formula or whether women should breastfeed. I realize that breastfeeding vs. formula has been a matter of debate for many years. It was when my three babies were, well, babies.
Based on the more than 100 comments on the Journal’s Facebook post, the debate has obviously turned militant. Disclosure: One of the women posting comments on this story was one of my babies.
It’s frightening what women were saying to each other. And, I am truly confused. Obviously liberal women, who supposedly believe in women’s right to choose, should also support their right to choose formula, right? Nope. The most rabid among those commenting, think women who cannot breast feed should have to pay “top dollar” for donated breast milk. And, get this, women who support former president Trump, should pay even more.
On the other side, some folks on the right apparently believe the baby formula shortage is part of a sinister plot from the left to gain control of women’s bodies and to keep them out of the workforce. Huh? Really?
Baby formula. Some women cannot breastfeed their children. Some women are not thrilled with the idea of using donated breast milk. Can you blame them? Some folks blame them. For some of those women, the inability to breastfeed is a devastating emotional reality. Other women choose formula so they can return to work. Others may choose formula for different reasons. And, some simply have no choice.
I do not have an opinion about whether a woman should breastfeed or formula feed. Guess why. It’s none of my business. There are militant factions of women willing to say the cruelest things to other women (about whom they know nothing) over how to feed their babies.
Social media, particularly Facebook, has become an outlet for yet another form of shaming. Those participating should be ashamed of themselves.
Michael Sanborn writes from Rapid City.
