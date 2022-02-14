OPINION — I’m confused. Many American citizens, including those in the left-leaning media, have been telling us for more than two years that we must “follow the science,” wear masks, get vaccinated, re-vaccinated and boosted. We must do this, if for no other reason, out of respect and concern for the health and wellbeing of our fellow citizens. That isn’t what has me confused, though. I get it. And, I got it – COVID-19, that is.
I got both Phizer shots and the booster. And, I got COVID-19 anyway. I was promised that if I did manage to contract COVID-19, I very likely would not catch a severe, life-threatening dose of it. The science was correct. I tested positive and was never sick enough to be hospitalized. But, I wasn’t done with it in a couple of days either, you know, like the scientists told us. I was down and out for a solid month. Well, the scientists never told us that couldn’t happen. But that isn’t what has me confused.
Woke folks are eager to tell us that government should “follow the science” because scientists know more than the rest of us and we need government to tell us what science says and command us to do what is best for us and for those around us, according to science. And, even when “the science” changes from week-to-week and month-to-month we citizens must comply, become woke, and do what we are told. But, that is not what has me confused.
I understood what “the science” was saying (or trying to say). I measured the risks to my health and of those around me and I chose to be vaccinated and boosted. I wore masks when required to do so and often when not required. I do not regret these decisions and I believe I would make the same decisions again, given the information I had at the time and the information I have now. I understand that the science surrounding the COVID-19 virus is unsettled and likely to change again and again, as it has for nearly three years.
I don’t believe you should be compelled to wear masks in businesses that have chosen to not require them. I don’t believe vaccination should be government mandated. I do believe that if you choose to forego government-paid vaccination that is not a health danger to you, no insurance company, hospital or government agency should pay for your care in the event you become ill as a result of that choice.
I don’t believe the federal government has the right or responsibility to compel the closure of businesses, local governments or schools. Those are issues for the businesses, school boards and state and local governments.
I understand the science of controlling the spread of new viruses is a moving target and new information reveals itself daily, sometimes hourly. It is understandable some citizens will disagree with or not trust today’s information. That people are frustrated by ever-changing information about the pandemic should surprise no one. The science isn’t finished. Frustrating, yes. Confusing? No.
The science regarding the differences between male and female animals has been decided since before fossils had heartbeats and roamed the earth. So, I am confused indeed, by how sports organizations can allow biological males transitioning to females to compete on sports teams and against other sports teams comprised of biological females, just because transitioning males have declared they “identify” as females. If we “follow the science” we know athletic males are generally larger and stronger with greater stamina and lung capacity than athletic females, giving them an unfair advantage.
That transitioned females have a natural advantage over their biologically female teammates and competitors is a decided and indisputable scientific fact. South Dakota’s democratically elected legislature passed a bill to prevent this from happening in state-supported schools and colleges. And, South Dakota’s democratically elected governor signed the bill into law.
Some ultra-woke factions in our society, the great majority of which are from outside South Dakota, are up in arms over this. It should surprise nobody that chief among those woke organizations is the American Civil Liberties Union, which has chosen to support transitioning males who wish to unfairly compete against biological females, to the detriment of the biological females’ civil liberties. The ACLU claims to protect the rights of those who cannot protect themselves. Apparently, on this matter the ACLU is confused, too.
Michael Sanborn writes from Rapid City.
