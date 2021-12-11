OPINION — Fermilab has failed the people of Lead in information transparency and community relations.
The decision to specifically exclude Black Hills Pioneer reporter Wendy Pitlick as a concerned resident from a meeting between Fermilab and citizens, due to Pitlick’s affiliation as a member of the press, was disappointing on many levels. First, as an affected citizen, Pitlick had a right to express her concern and have the same dialogue with Fermilab officials as they were offering to other residents. Pitlick lives right next to the rock dump site, and she also has small children who have been affected by the dust at the park. She, along with other citizens, had legitimate concerns, but was specifically excluded from the meeting with a text message from Fermilab’s Simon Pollard to the meeting organizer.
“Thank you for speaking with me. After our call, my office mate pointed out to me that Wendy Pitlick is actually a reporter from the Black Hills Pioneer. Unfortunately, I am not authorized to speak with members of the press. According to our company policies, all press contacts must be handled and approved through our communications office. The contact for Wendy is Tracy Marc (contact information included.) She will be happy to help coordinate an interview for Wendy. We were hoping to address citizen concerns with you in a face-to-face meeting. Would you be willing to meet, understanding that Wendy could not be included at this time.”
As community journalists we live and work in the communities we cover. That means we are directly and personally affected by the same issues that affect our readers. We deserve to have a voice alongside our friends and neighbors.
Furthermore, since our families are personally affected by these same issues, we take seriously our responsibility to get information out to the public. This is where Fermilab got it wrong a second time. Whether Fermilab intended to meet with two residents, 14 residents, or the entire town is irrelevant. In this situation, representatives from a government agency met with private citizens to address concerns about an environmental issue that has immediate effects on the general population. The media should have been present to relay the same information shared at the meeting to the general public. Attending the gathering was made even more difficult due to lack of timely notice and being held in the middle of a workday.
Fermilab’s reasons for excluding the media were that the representatives present were not authorized to speak to the press. We understand that when it comes to big government, there are channels media must follow to obtain information. We don’t necessarily agree with that process, since answers tend to get more watered down as they go through channels of communication, but we understand and appreciate specific employee roles within an organization and the need to have a cohesive message from an official spokesperson.
But if those Fermilab officials were not authorized to speak to the media, why were they having a meeting with the public at all? The media’s primary function is to serve as the information source and voice for the public, and the Black Hills Pioneer has been fulfilling that role since 1876. Thousands of people rely on our paper to provide information about important issues, such as the environmental effects of operations at the lab. We are a far-reaching information source, and we are confident that more of our readers are interested in the dust issue than just those present at Wednesday’s meeting.
The better option for Fermilab would have been to conduct a well-advertised, public meeting, where resident concerns were addressed and the media was present.
Our reporter did obtain an audio recording of Wednesday’s meeting, and throughout the public’s exchange with Fermilab there was a common theme — information transparency. Aside from the media’s exclusion, people wanted to know why Fermilab did not let people know about the tackifier that is being added to mitigate the dust. A chemical, no matter how harmless, that is inserted into our Open Cut, should have been information that was immediately passed on to the public. Additionally, citizens wanted to know how Fermilab plans to get information to the public in the future.
We hope Fermilab was listening and we hope its representatives learned a lesson about government transparency. Regardless, the Black Hills Pioneer intends to continue providing complete reports about this issue — whether we are invited to the meeting or not.
