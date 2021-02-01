OPINION — Back in the late 1780s, Alexander Hamilton, James Madison and John Jay, each writing under the pen name Publius, composed 85 essays in support of what was then considered by many, a crazy idea for a basis for a new form of government – a representative republic. The founding document they were supporting: The United States Constitution.
To that point in history, only small republics, in small geographic areas and comprised of a small number of citizens, could survive because people could eventually compromise and act for the good of all, or at least without trampling the rights of the minorities.
Hamilton in Federalist 9, and Madison to a greater degree in Federalist 10 addressed the issue of factions and how this new Constitution would manage them. Federalist 10 is interesting today, due in large part to the current political climate.
The far left followers of Sen. Bernie Sanders, D-Vt., and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio Cortez, D-N.Y., are a faction. The Black Lives Matter protesters are a faction. The followers of former President Donald Trump who stormed the Capitol are a faction. The Republicans and Democrats who held their noses and voted for Trump are a faction. The Democrats and Republicans who held their noses and voted for Biden are yet another faction. Those citizens who enthusiastically voted for either candidate are also a faction.
Madison’s premise in Federalist 10 was 180 degrees off of conventional wisdom at the time. It was generally thought that republics only worked in small communities with small populations where disagreements were solved sometimes just to avoid community strife. Madison believed just the opposite. He believed that in the case of a large government, with a large population and a large demographic territory, no faction could generate enough followers to actually take control in an insurrection. More than 230 years after it was first published, it turns out Madison was correct.
Perhaps Madison’s most profound premonition in Federalist 10 was, “Enlightened statesman will not always be at the helm.” That the founders were able to see more than 200 years in the future speaks to their intelligence and their own grasp to history’s tendency toward repeating itself.
Madison’s theory was that no faction would be able to take control of the country under the Constitution because of the size of the nation was too big. (At that time it was the original 13 colonies.) He could not envision a corrupt faction ever being powerful enough to wrest control of the country from “enlightened statesmen.” Former Vice President Mike Pence proved to be the statesman Madison predicted. He certified the results of the Electoral College and verified Biden’s victory. He did what he had sworn an oath to do – he upheld the Constitution.
Eight U.S. Senate Republicans and 139 House Republicans voted against certification even after having lost more than 50 court cases in six states, including the Supreme Court, claiming the election was stolen. While it wasn’t enough to overturn a legitimate election, as Madison predicted, it should be enough to get our attention.
Madison counted upon the statesmanship of those we elect to prevent insurrection by factions who plan to do mischief against the Union. We have recently seen that the Constitution worked the way it was intended back when Madison and his cohorts were selling the idea.
The media are eager to tell us every citizen who voted for Trump and every citizen who voted for Biden was enthusiastic about their choice. Nonsense. Now Katie Couric and others even want to “deprogram” 75 million Americans who voted for Trump. Be worried about that.
Madison could not have imagined cable television, smart phones, Facebook, Twitter. Everything – especially media – is different today, and still the Constitution worked – this time.
Michael Sanborn writes from Rapid City.
