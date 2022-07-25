OPINION — July 12. That is the day Feeding South Dakota – a hunger relief organization – hit its budget for the month of July. With more than half the month to go, there are needs to be met – families and children that need the food they provide. Feeding South Dakota has seen fewer donations likely caused by the lack of surplus in kitchen pantries and in wallets because of inflation.

 In the past 12 months, there has been a 20% increase in families visiting Feeding South Dakota mobile food distributions. Pierre has seen a 13% increase. Sioux Falls a 28% increase. And Rapid City is seeing a 33% increase in families needing assistance.

