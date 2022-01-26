OPINION — Joe Biden has overcome numerous problems, obstacles and challenges during his life.
As he marks his first year as president, Biden is celebrating his achievements and playing down his failures and problems. Let’s examine all facets of his tenure.
One thing is for sure — Joe Biden is used to climbing steep hills. He has a lofty view now, but he also is familiar with the depths and shadows of the lowest valleys.
Shortly after he was first elected as a senator from Delaware in 1972 — he didn’t turn 30 until a few weeks after the election — his wife Neilia and infant daughter Naomi were killed in a vehicle crash. Both his sons were seriously injured.
In 1987, as he mounted his first bid for the White House, he was condemned for repeated incidents of plagiarism, and after he dropped out, stricken with two brain aneurysms that nearly killed him. Biden recovered and sought the presidency once again in 2008, finishing well behind Sen. Barack Obama, who surprised many people by choosing Biden as his running mate.
They became allies and close friends — they refer to each other as “brothers” — and Biden worked to rebuild his image. His lifelong struggles with a stutter and at-times careless way with facts have created an image as a bumbler and fumbler. One was caused by chance and nature, the other by poor choices and unwise decisions.
In 2015, as Biden pondered one final chance at the brass ring, his oldest son Beau, who had served two terms as Delaware’s attorney general and was a major in the National Guard, was felled by brain cancer at the age of 42.
His other son, Hunter, has led a troubled life marked by persistent substance abuse and allegations of shady dealings with foreign companies and countries. Still, his father has defended him, and his support and love for his son, as well as for his second wife Jill and their daughter Ashley, reveal the inherently decent man behind the public facade.
Biden can point to a list of impressive accomplishments in his first year, but he also must accept responsibility for many of the problems he faces in his second year. Much has been done, but much remains to do as well.
More than 6.4 million new jobs were created in 2021, the byproduct largely of America rebuilding after the COVID-19 pandemic ravaged the economy in 2020. Unemployment was over 6% when Biden took office and was down to 3.9% by the end of the year.
The child poverty rate has fallen to a historic level.
He has expanded health care and pushed to lower premiums. This is a battle America has waged for decades and it won’t soon end. But he has sought to lower co-pays and put a stop to “surprise billing,” and we applaud that.
Biden can see the future for America, and has promoted electric vehicles, as well as wind and solar power. It’s an inevitable change, and can help reduce concerns about climate change.
He has resisted the left’s call to “defund the police” and has instead provided funds to put more cops on the street. To try to reduce the nation’s homicide rate, he has sought to stem illegal gun trafficking.
Biden’s Made in America Executive Order mandates the federal government focus on doing business with domestic manufacturing and manufacturing supply chains, and support good-paying, union jobs.
Biden has named more lower-court judges in his first year than any president since John F. Kennedy.
He has valued diversity, selecting a woman with Black and Asian heritage as his running mate, named a cabinet that is half female and majority non-white, and signed executive order to promote equity and racial justice and a separate Executive Orders to expand diversity, equity, inclusion and accessibility across the federal government.
There have been missteps as well, which explains his low approval rating.
Inflation is causing real pain to Americans. It’s at a 39-year high, and while Biden isn’t the cause of the supply chain problems — blame the pandemic — he also has displayed little resolve in fixing it. This should be a major goal for him, and it doesn’t seem to be.
The pullout from Afghanistan was the right call, but it was handled poorly. The image of Americans fleeing as the Taliban reasserted control of that ill-fated region will not be soon forgotten.
Biden vowed to end the pandemic, but in many ways, it’s worse than when he took office, with more Americans in hospital beds.
More than 200 million Americans are fully vaccinated and millions have received booster shots. But Biden was slow to respond to the omicron variant, only now sending out at-home testing kits. They should have been available before the holidays.
We have donated vaccines to more than 400 million people in other countries, which is both the decent thing to do, and the smart thing. None of us will be completely safe until we can try to control this plague.
Biden is frustrated by the failure to pass a voting rights bill, with a 50-50 Senate giving every senator the power to hold up a bill, since Republicans have voted in lockstep to block it. After more than three decades in the Senate, Biden should have realized the difficulty in dealing with entrenched politicians.
At his press conference Jan. 19, he said he has been surprised by the GOP’s determination to block his agenda from being enacted. Really? That’s been the unfortunate tone in American politics for more than a decade.
Biden will turn 80 in November, and would be 82 if he takes the oath of office on Jan. 20, 2025. He already is the oldest president in American history, and shows some signs of it, although the crude mocking of him is both insensitive and incorrect.
The president wore a broad smile during his nearly two-hour press conference, and was able to explain his plans and policies in a clear and coherent manner. I don’t think he is unfit for office, but remain unsure if he should serve into his mid-80s.
Biden said he plans to run in 2024, and pledged to retain Vice President Kamala Harris, who has had her own problems, as his running mate. Perhaps that will happen, but that’s nearly three years from now.
After the cool, almost icy style of President Barack Obama, a born professor and intellectual, and the hot, combustible energy of former President Donald Trump, a hustler and extraordinary self-promoter, Biden’s folksy approach, his quick smile and friendly demeanor was just what most Americans wanted.
That’s why he won such a resounding victory, garnering more than 81 million votes. I don’t put any stock into the wild, clearly unsubstantiated claims of voter fraud in 2020 — there is no valid evidence of it.
It’s time to discard that canard and focus on getting things done for America. I hope President Biden and both Democrats and Republicans in Congress can set aside the perpetual campaigning and childish scraps and help the country move forward.
That’s their job, and most Americans would like to see them do it. If it happens, Biden will have overcome one more huge hurdle.
