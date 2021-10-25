OPINION — My co-conversationalist Saturday morning fly-fishing and political repartee participant and I had similar childhoods. We both were raised in a neighborhood where people knew and trusted one another. People who were influential in our lives instilled in us this healthy and important rule regarding firearm safety: “Every gun is loaded.”
Every gun – handguns, rifles, shotguns, BB guns and even cap guns are to be treated as if there was something contained inside that could harm or kill us or someone else. If it had a projectile or a report, it was never to be pointed at another person.
The concept isn’t all that difficult to grasp. So we were both puzzled by how in the world Alec Baldwin could accidentally kill a cinematographer and wound another person with an unloaded prop gun. Every gun is loaded. This occurred during the filming of the Western movie “Rust.”
News organizations report that the assistant director who gave Baldwin the gun told him it was “cold” (unloaded.) Tragically, Baldwin trusted someone who was not trustworthy. And he apparently wasn’t smart enough to know that every gun is loaded. So he pointed the gun at a young wife and mother and he pulled the trigger, instantly ruining the lives of a husband and son. It has not been made clear whether the shooting was part of a scene or if he was simply messing around with a gun he thought was unloaded.
Baldwin has said he is very sorry the accident happened and so far there is no reason to believe he isn’t. If he is a remotely normal human being, and there is a sliver of justice in the world, the ghost of his victim, Halyna Hutchins will haunt him every day for the rest of his life.
I have recently been critiqued in social media for using the word “stupid” in this space to describe people. Well, there was apparently plenty of stupidity to go around on the set of “Rust.” It may have been negligence, which I submit is not just stupid, but profoundly so.
It is hard to imagine that criminal charges will not follow this tragedy. Most certainly civil court is the future for Baldwin and person or company with money invested in the “Rust.” My friend suggests it would likely make economic sense for the producers to simply sign a check and tell Hutchins family to fill it out as they see fit.
It is puzzling how such a thing could happen. Hollywood has a history with this sort of thing. Brandon Lee, son of Bruce Lee, was shot and killed in 1993 on the set of “The Crow” with a “prop” gun loaded with .44 caliber cartridges. Jon-Erik Hexum died on the set of TV series “Cover Up” when he shot himself with a gun loaded with blanks. (The concussion from a blank round killed him.)
There are standards in the film industry. There is supposed to be a prop master to make sure these things don’t happen. Either the standards are insufficient or they weren’t followed. So accidents happen, dating back to Charles Chandler, an extra who died on the set of Cecil B. DeMIlle’s “The Captive” in 1915. In more than a century, the film industry has still not figured out how to not load a firearm with deadly ammunition.
The special effects industry is able to reproduce both the audio and visual of a cartridge report and muzzle flash of a gunshot. There is no reason whatsoever to have a functioning firearm on a movie set. If real guns must be used, fill the chambers with epoxy, remove firing pins and don’t allow live ammunition on the set. (Yes, there are places pro-gun people like me think firearms shouldn’t be allowed.)
“There are no words to convey my shock and sadness regarding the tragic accident that took the life of Halyna Hutchins, a wife, mother and deeply admired colleague of ours. I’m fully cooperating with the police investigation,” Baldwin wrote on Twitter. “My heart is broken for her husband, their son, and all who knew and loved Halyna.”
While Mr. Baldwin may find it difficult to convey his “shock and sadness” it isn’t terribly difficult to find words to describe his actions. Stupid, negligent and tragic come immediately to mind.
Michael Sanborn writes from Rapid City.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.