Even during tough times — success happens

“It is hard to fail, but it is worse never to have tried to succeed.” ~ Theodore Roosevelt
Students are resilient. Accolades happened before the COVID-19 crisis and those honors will continue to accumulate for the remainder of the school year, rather students and staff are in the building or not. True leaders along with successful people prosper even when times are tough.
Think of the Seniors. The class of 2020. No senior class in recent history has endured anything close to this. Seniors relish their last semester. It is the semester each looks forward to during all their high school years. For the class of 2020, that semester is lost. But, each will prevail and has continued to work for scholarships, complete schoolwork and most importantly prepare for commencement day and walking across the stage at graduation.
Good or bad, I have seen a number of 2nd semester seniors, too many to mention. This particular year and group of senior students will forever hold a special place in the hearts of many, including mine. In some way, each senior will be better because of it.
With that said, please look over the list of accomplishments below and take the time to congratulate every student and staff member who has been honored. As long as we continue to show support, congratulate and encourage the youth of today, accomplishment lists, like the one below, will continue to grow. The future is bright for the youth of the Spearfish area.
Spearfish has great students led by a great staff. Having the opportunity to showcase a talented group of students and an extremely motivated and dedicated staff makes the task of writing the April column an easy one.
Some of the accomplishments and highlights of the 2019 – 2020 school year include:
• ACT scores above state and national averages every year since 2006
• 99% student completion rate for most recent data on the state report card
• AdvancED school accreditation for the 92nd consecutive year
• SDHSAA Academic Achievement Awards received in: Girls Tennis, Competitive Dance, Volleyball, Boys Soccer, Girls Soccer, Boys Cross Country, Girls Cross Country, All State Chorus, All State Orchestra
• Student/Athletes chosen as all conference: Boys Golf: Sam Grout, Jack Hight, Josh Sundsted, Dane Burghduff Boys Soccer: Ryan Rafferty, Brock Bacon, Bridger Roberdeau, Gabe Knudson, and Ryan Peldo. Honorable Mention: Nick Wise, Bridger Meyer Girls Soccer: Brooke Peotter, Lyndey Dean, Tessa Lucas, Hanna Bjorkman. Honorable Mention: Ashley Mailloux and Hannah Schoon Football: Jacob Johnson, Derek Webster, Honorable Mention Cade Lyon, Evan Hehr Volleyball: Ellie Greger Honorable Mention Karstin DuPont, Ashtyn Reiners Girls Basketball: Bella Reid and Stella Marcus Honorable Mention Ashtyn Reiners and Erin Rotert Wrestling: Josh Hoffman, John Jeffery, Clayton Donovan, Oakley Blakeman, Max Sailor, Derek Webster, Elijah Zuniga, Evan Hehr, HM Austin Crotteau, Mason Schmitz, Boys Basketball: Jake Powell, John Nickles, HM Cade Lyon, HM Ryan Peldo
• Student/Athletes chosen as all state: Boys Soccer Bridger Roberdeau, Ryan Rafferty Boys Golf: Sam Grout Football Jacob Johnson Cross Country: Keenan Urdiales
• Student/Athletes choses as Academic All-State: Soccer Ryan Peldo, Lyndey Dean Football: Cade Lyon Volleyball: Ella Murray, Ellie Greger
• Black Hills Conference Champions in: Boys Golf, Boys Soccer, Wrestling
• Black Hills Conference Coaches of the Year: Eric Ligtenberg Boys golf, Jim Hill Boys Soccer, John Bokker Wrestling
• Conrad Thorman won the 19 and under men’s division for the Dakota Five-0 in Spearfish
• SHS Track and Football coach Aaron Nida inducted into the BHSU Yellow Jacket Hall of Fame
• SHS Ass’t Basketball coach Jamie Bentley inducted into the BHSU Yellow Jacket Hall of Fame
• PE teacher Jamie Schroeder selected as the South Dakota new PE teacher of the year
• SHS students selected to All-State Chorus: Jonathan Bloom, Zade Dohman, Jonah Donner, Makenna DuPont, Mac Fischer, Lizzie Gray, Ellie Greger, Lars Knudson, Jadon Olsson, Ashtyn Reiners, Wynne Uskoski, and Norah Zoller. Makenna DuPont is a four- year All-State Chorus member.
• Speech and Debate team earned the 100 Club recognition due to earning a total of 100 or more degrees last year. This puts the team in the top 20% of school nationwide.
• Tristen Olsson selected into All State Orchestra on cello making him a two-year member of All State Orchestra.
• Josie Fritz, Bailee Ackerman, and Jason Palmgren selected into the Augustana Band Festival.
SHS students selected to the Northern Hills Honor Band: Ashlyn Berberick, Jacob Brewer, Logan Brewer, Mary George, Sara Gray, Karstin DuPont, Natalie Miles, Rio Reed, Toby Kinslow, Simon Krum, Jason Palmgren, Jaxon Pederson, Josie Fritz
• Ashni Marshall and Norah Zoller selected to the South Dakota Junior Honor Choir
• SHS Robatics team attended a Vex Robotics Competition in November where they received the Excellence Award, the most prestigious award available at any Vex Robotics event. This award qualified the team for the South Dakota state championship and the U.S. Open National Robotics Competition. Team members include Xuan Do, Zade Dohman, Halle Fjelland, Diane Glasford, Brandon Henderson, Lars Knudson, Tristan Opbroek, Finn Riley, Will Sayler, Macy Sneesby, and Simon Krum
• SHS Knowledge Bowl Team placed first at the Regional Tournament qualifying the team for the national tournament. Team members that participated in the Regional event include: David Graves, Tristen Olsson, Nick Radliff, Sarah Anglin, Liam Riley, Zade Dohman, Will Saylor, Noah Friedrich, Alexandra Zwaschka, Lizzy Gray, Diane Glasford, Oz Kiger, Norah Zoller, Sam King, and Grace Ligtenburg.
• Ryan Peldo selected as 2nd alternate for the 58th Annual United States Senate Youth Program.
• Ryan Peldo selected as a candidate for the prestigious United States Presidential Scholars Program. Ryan is 1 of only 23 South Dakota seniors selected.
• Tristen Olsson and William Riley named as candidates for the US Presidential Scholars Program for demonstrating exceptional scholarship
• SHS students Mary George on alto saxophone and Andrew Krum on clarinet were selected into the South Dakota All State Band
• SHS Junior Samantha Walters and Senior Ella Murray were both named to the National Speech and Debate Association Academic All American team. Fewer than 1% of students nationwide earn this recognition.
• “The Least Offensive Play in the Whole Darn World,” directed by students Lizzie Gray and Sara Gray, received a superior play award at the state one act play festival. Zade Dohman, Josh Coppe, Andrew Krum, Tristen Olsson, Jonah Donner, Carmen Dias, Mary George, Tori Fischer-Sukstorf, and Elijah Jackson all received a superior ensemble performer award. Colter Huseby and Sophie Neiman received individual superior performer awards.
• Seven SHS wrestlers qualified for the state tournament: Josh Hoffman, Clay Donovan, Oakley Blakeman, Max Sailor, Derek Webster, Eli Zuniga, and Evan Hehr. Congratulations to the six SHS wrestlers that earned places and medals at the state wrestling tournament: Josh Hoffman 8th, Clay Donovan 5th , Oakley Blakeman 5th, Max Sailor 1st Repeat state champion, Eli Zuniga 7th , and Evan Hehr 5th. The team placed 9th.
• Four SHS students qualified for the National Debate tournament: Xuan Do, Noah Friedrich, Will Sayler and Samantha Walters. The 3-state qualifying tournament was held in Cheyenne, Wy. Do and Sayler were named to the Worlds Debate team for the records in Lincoln Douglas and Congress. Walters was named the 1st alternate in Oratory.
• We the People Senior Constitutional Government team will be representing South Dakota for the 22nd time at the national finals competition in Washington DC. Special recognition goes out to Unit 3 students — Sarah Anglin, Ella Murray, Ryan Peldo and Sam Tobin for earning the highest cumulative score of all units. Sarah Anglin was the recipient of the Larson Top Speaker Award, which is presented to the best performing overall student of the competition among all schools.
• Spearfish debate team won their 5th straight state championship. Individual results: International Extemp Ella Murray State Champion, Amara Termes Fifth Place. Domestic Extemp Charlie Waugh Sixth Place, Colter Husbey Fifth Place. Original Oratory Xuan Do Fourth Place, Samantha Walters Fifth Place. Lincoln Douglas Debate Xuan Do State Champion. Public Forum Debate Samantha Walters and Ella Murray Third Place, Max Ensor and Will Becker Quarter Finalists. Also earning points for the team Championship Sweepstakes total were Mason Dana, Sam King, Noah Friedrich and Lexy McElroy
• SHS Juniors Zade Dohman and Simon Krum received 2021 National Merit Scholarship Recognition
Even though the school building is closed – school is still “in session”, just in a very different manner. The months of April and May will bring on more awards.
Students are successful at SHS because they have great teachers. That fact is especially evident this year. Teaching is important and accomplished by extraordinary people. “Helping students find a path to purpose is one of the noblest aspects of teaching” ~Vicki Zakrzewski, Educator
There may be no better time to help students understand and find a purpose than there is now!
