OPINION — We live in an era of big things: Big tech censorship, big government mandates and big business marketing, all seeking to affect and control more and more of our lives and decisions from places far away. We often become so focused on and agitated by the news from Washington and around the world that we forget about the more important and immediate things happening right here at home with our neighbors, schools, state and local government. If we’re going to remain a free people, we must stay connected to one another within our local communities. Our newspapers can help us do that.
Rep. Scott Odenbach
R-Spearfish
