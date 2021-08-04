OPINION — Our little town is the county seat, so every year at this time we host the county fair, a weekend full of prize produce, antique tractors on display, not to mention sheep, chickens, calves, and bunnies, with stick horse races for the youngsters and a big rodeo to round it out. There’s also community barbecues live music on Main Street, and food and drink in abundance; something for everyone, and then some.
It’s a festive time that not surprisingly coincides with Lammas (or Loaf Mass), an Anglo-Saxon holiday which marks the harvest of “first fruit.” Found mostly in the Celtic tradition, this holiday revolves around the first cutting of grain, and also lauds Lugh, the Sun King, as August is his sacred month. Feasting, market fairs, games, and bonfires were all part of these traditional celebrations. Sound familiar?
The reasons our British forebearers celebrated this way is the same reason we do. Spring planting and summer harvest follow the same cycle of days they always have — much has changed in our modern way of life, but the circle of the sun certainly has not. I find that quite reassuring, and I never tire of discovering these connections to the past, and to nature.
Meanwhile, every year I mean to make jam or a pie to enter in the fair, but I never actually do it. As we speak, the chokecherry bush on our patio is brimming with juicy berries, but the birds are getting the lion’s share of the forage, while the cement patio (and consequently the bottoms of our feet) gets the rest. Our homesteading ancestors would be dismayed.
In truth, last August I did pick a huge ziplock bag full of chokecherries, and you know what I did with them? I put them in the freezer where they remain to this day, waiting for me.
Sigh.
I could beat myself up for not following through, but the truth is, I do follow through on plenty of things — just not as many as I start. There simply aren’t enough hours to accomplish all the projects that catch my fancy, and try as I might, I can’t seem to pare down my expectations to meet reality.
Which is why I get nostalgic for a past I never actually experienced. A past where folks put up all their winter supplies themselves, where the county fair was the big event of the summer, where slow evening hours unfolded with only the music of insects and birds. A time when the community celebration of first fruit was as essential as the sun. People didn’t have the luxury of too many choices, and therefore drew pleasure from what was available.
Of course, living by the soil wasn’t all festivals and fun. Because of the drought, this has been a difficult year for all of us who work in agriculture, and it’s not over yet. The state of my sunburned garden is small potatoes (literally) compared to the measly hay harvest this year, but that garden usually provides all our summer vegetables and quite a few of our winter ones as well. In an earlier time, a drought like this would have meant more than a higher grocery bill and the sale of livestock when winter feed grew low. Instead, it would have spelled potential starvation for our entire family. I am thankful that is not on my list of immediate concerns.
Still, there is much to be gained from remembering and embracing tradition. I already know I won’t make a pie this year, but we will go to the fair to enjoy the spirit of fellowship. The kids will rove wild beneath the grandstand at the fairgrounds with their friends, reminding me of my own childhood where summer dusks were spent in games of capture the flag and kick the can. Games that meandered across lawns and sidewalks and open lots, each flowing into the other until the street lights clicked on and we all ran home, the cool sheets of our little beds waiting to welcome us in.
