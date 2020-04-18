Test everyone

If you take the $2.2 trillion that Congress has authorized as a response to the COVID-19 pandemic and divide it by the nation’s population (330 million Americans), that comes out to roughly $6,600 per man, woman and child.
That per-capita figure is likely to grow as Congress considers more relief measures when it returns to work later this month.
All that borrowed money, which will be tacked onto the national debt, is to deal with government-imposed symptoms of the pandemic — layoffs, unemployment claims, industry bailouts, shuttered businesses, etc. — arising from public health orders restricting day-to-day activities to the bare essentials.
It’s a self-imposed economic recession that could leave up to a quarter of the nation’s workforce unemployed for an extended period. These policy decisions were made as a last resort because the federal government failed — spectacularly — to make aggressive testing its No. 1 priority as soon as epidemiologists realized the virus would infiltrate the United States.
Obviously that didn’t happen, leaving us in an open-ended economic crisis.
Common sense has left the building, and we forgot how cool he was.
This virus isn’t going away anytime soon. Not until we have a vaccine, which — best case — is a year away. We can’t suffer like this for that long. It will wreck the country. We have to change directions ASAP.
We need to ramp up testing now. Spectacularly so.
The consequence of a lack of testing in the U.S. has been that governments have to shut down everything in order to keep everybody away from each other.
“Social distancing” is a logical response, under those circumstances, in order to keep from overwhelming the health care system. Citizens have to do their part by following those rules, and nothing we’re saying here is intended to undermine that. In other words, stay home. It’s our best shot right now.
But it’s a very costly, short-term solution.
Authorities have doled out the tests in a miserly manner because of short supplies. We can’t blame local authorities for setting priorities in testing under these circumstances.
Other countries are taking a far more aggressive approach: In Germany, they’re testing 500,000 people a week, and they’re looking to ramp up to 200,000 per day. England is aiming for 25,000 people a day by the end of April. Sweden and Austria are at 15,000 tests per day.
President Donald Trump announced Thursday that 2 million tests have been administered. But that’s only .61% of the U.S. population. Other counties are doing better. Newsweek reports that Italy has administered tests to approximately 1.4% of its population, and South Korea, which flattened its infection curve with widespread testing, has reached .9 percent of its population.
We can do better. Trump must throw the full weight of the federal government at this problem and direct every public, private and university laboratory in the nation to do nothing other than produce test kits to detect both infection and antibodies in every American. Within weeks, we could get almost everyone back to work quickly without endlessly throwing money at the problems the lack of testing has created.
Mass testing could allow us to quarantine people who actually have the virus or who’ve been in contact with people carrying it.
That would prevent infected people who don’t yet show symptoms from giving it to others. This country turned a theoretical technology into reality to end WWII. We can test everyone within 2-4 weeks with a singular focus on doing so.
What would such a testing program cost? We have no idea, but if it can be done for less than $6,600 per person, it proves how wrong-headed the current response has been.
Some of our leaders think widespread testing is unnecessary. How they think certain parts of the country can be “reopened” without it in the coming weeks is beyond us. The New York Times cited federal projections that lifting shelter-in-place order after 30 days will lead to a summer infection spike. We’re on a treadmill we can’t get off until at the earliest April 2021 without widespread testing.
Let’s put this in terms that most people can relate to.
If we have universal testing, we have football in the fall.
If we don’t, we won’t.
It’s not too late.
