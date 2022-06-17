Storm damage can’t dampen neighborly spirit

Northern Hills residents watched Sunday’s storm moving east toward the Belle Fourche area before it unleashed its devastation.
Butte County residents watched it come straight for them. And as tornado and severe thunderstorm warnings sounded, many took refuge in their basements, or in the basements of friends and neighbors.
Baseball-sized hail and buckets of rain fell on the area. As residents left the shelter of their homes, most found at least some damage. Many saw the aftermath of what they heard – windows shattered by hail, trees and branches snapped or uprooted, and rain-sodden homes.
Cleanup, salvage, and boarding up of windows began. It wasn’t just homeowners doing the cleanup. Neighbors fortunate enough to escape severe damage helped those less fortunate. Families and friends from nearby communities drove into the storm-damaged area to lend a hand.
Have a tree down in your yard? It probably was bucked up in short order by someone with a chainsaw.
Don’t have a ladder to reach windows to board up? Likely one was set up at your home soon after and many times, it was the ladder owner up on the rungs hanging plywood or plastic sheeting.
And speaking of plywood, election signs made for the June 7 primary election were recycled when they were donated to the Belle Fourche Police Department to serve as window covering. Police helped elderly residents in need of hanging the plywood. Pioneer staffers saw signs for Tom Brunner placed over broken windows, and even “Rest easy with Hammock” signs from Dayle Hammock’s 2020 re-election bid for District 31 House of Representatives. Perhaps the residents with those signs over their windows can indeed rest a little better knowing their broken windows are covered.
One thing is for certain; we can all rest a little easier knowing we live in a region where your neighbor is just that, and not just someone you live next to.
Your neighbor is someone who can help you out when called upon, and quite often, they don’t even need to be called. They are there with tools in hand and supplies in tow.
That doesn’t apply to just this spring thunderstorm. Consistently, neighbors help neighbors throughout the year, shoveling or plowing snow, charging that dead car battery, watching our kids while we run an errand, or letting us borrow that cup of sugar.
Time and time again we hear of ranchers who, at their own cost, take their haying equipment to a neighbor’s field to cut and bale hay when the landowner is unable to.
They help each other out at brandings and so many other ranch activities.
It isn’t just rainbows that appear following a storm. It is also that neighborly spirit. And we are truly thankful for that.
