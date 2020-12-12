South Dakota’s financial gain came with other sacrifices

“South Dakota is entering 2021 in one of the strongest financial positions in the country.”
That statement comes from South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem who presented her annual budget address to the state Legislature on Tuesday.
That is great news, and it is the result of South Dakota not shutting down while many other state leaders ordered businesses to shutter during the COVID-19 pandemic.
It’s pretty easy to see why when you look at towns that live and die on tourism.
In the height of summer you could walk down Main Street Deadwood and ask any random person walking down the sidewalk, “What brings you to town?”
More often than not, the answer would be, “Our state is closed. There is nothing to do there. We thought we’d come here.”
That’s a double-edged sword.
It was great for our businesses and the overall health of our local economy. Tourists brought an infusion of needed revenue after local businesses had been shuttered for six weeks in late March and into April.
But in the height of a global pandemic it also brought thousands of tens tourists to the Black Hills some of whom were infected with the coronavirus.
With the exception of several hotspots, South Dakota was spared an early wave of COVID-19 infections. But as predicted by health officials, that wave came in the fall.
Paired with tourist season, large crowd events still being held, and students returning to classes at colleges and K-12 schools, the COVID-19 infection rate in South Dakota began to grow exponentially from the beginning of September. The number of infected South Dakotans doubled on a monthly basis growing from 14,000 total cases on Sept. 1 to 80,912 total cases on Dec. 1.
Death rates also rapidly increased too. At the end of November, 946 South Dakotans had succumbed to the virus. More than half of those died in November alone. As of Friday,
1,210 had died. Of those, 262 have died since Dec. 1.
Gov. Noem correctly said that the majority of those who died were elderly and had underlying health conditions.
Yes, they were going to die. We all are. But how many years did the virus take away from them and their families?
Noem has rebuffed calls for mask mandates and has pledged to keep South Dakota businesses open.
She has also called for South Dakotans to take extra measures to protect the elderly.
She has worn masks on certain occasions.
As we started perusing stories that we published in the Pioneer throughout the year we could follow the COVID-19 headlines and how the severity increased:
“State ready for low risk of COVID infections”
“Three cases reported”
“Schools close due to pandemic”
All the while Noem led South Dakotans with a calming voice. “We are going to follow the science.”
And then the end of June hit.
As Noem prepared for President Donald Trump’s visit to Mount Rushmore National Memorial her message changed.
While she still said, “we are going to follow the science,” her actions have not. She has openly rebuffed the CDC mask guidelines, and appears in public without a mask at schools, businesses and most recently carrying the American flag at the National Finals Rodeo in Austin, Texas even though the hundreds of cowboys and cowgirls and staff were all wearing masks.
We’ve learned a great deal about this virus since it hit the U.S. Early on, health officials thought it transmitted via surface contact more than through the air. They’ve learned that is not the case.
They’ve learned that social distancing should be six feet and not three feet as previously considered following the SARS outbreak.
They’ve learned that people, who are infected and wear a mask, are much less likely to spread the virus. Then they learned that everybody wearing a mask, infected or not, slows the spread exponentially greater.
Noem has said she does not believe it is her place to order a statewide mask mandate and does not believe there is a consensus that wearing masks help.
However, the preponderance of evidence has shown that wearing a mask dramatically decreases the chance of being infected or infecting others.
A statewide mask mandate will not work. We have to get our citizens to understand and participate doing their duty protecting our fellow South Dakotans by wearing a mask when in public.
We don’t want a shut down. That’s going to hurt business.
When you’re sick you can’t work. You won’t get paid. Food and housing insecurity follows closely behind.
When you are sick your kids can’t go to school for 14 days, and we all remember how fun virtual learning was, right.
When you’re sick you are more likely to infect your family members at home, and while the vast, vast majority of us will get over this virus with discomfort but no life-threatening impacts, the long-term effects are not known.
We do know that some people, and more than a handful, have long-lasting health issues directly caused from the virus.
We know of NCAA college athletes who were in peak physical fitness who now, MONTHS after their infections, are physically drained after simple tasks like washing the dishes.
We know our grandparents have a 16% chance of dying from the virus if they are 80 or older. Those are the same odds of surviving Russian roulette.
Wear the mask!
Yes they can be uncomfortable.
A vaccine is on the way. There is a light at the end of this tunnel.
Please continue to gather less, wash your hands, stay home if you’re not feeling well and throw on a mask when around others.
Anything we can do to reduce the spread, lighten the strain on the healthcare system & workers, and lesson the amount of concentrated death should be paramount.
— Black Hills Pioneer editorial board
Join the discussion. Send your comments to us at: news@bhpioneer.com (letters should be 250 words or less. Must contain authors name, hometown, and phone number for verification purposes only.)
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.