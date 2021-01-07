It is done.
The civil democratic process has prevailed this time.
After a shockingly shameful attack on our U.S. Capitol by people that were fueled by lies and anger, good men and women stood resolute and rose to the occasion on behalf of our citizens and our constitution.
Others exposed their cowardice.
Misinformation, lies, hate, and anger did not win and will never win.
It is all temporary. If you do not like the outcome, work at changing it through proper procedure for the next time.
America is not a guarantee. We must continue to question, debate and demand that as a country we do better.
Democracy is hard work. At times it is ugly, but more often it is beautiful. Its freedom is rewarding and we must continue to work for a better version of it for every American. We are the United States of America, and we owe that to the previous generations that built this great experiment, and to the generations yet to come.
By Letti Lister,
Publisher,
Black Hills Pioneer
