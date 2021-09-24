Local foods can fuel our youth

OPINION — When food tastes better, kids are more likely to eat it, providing them with the nutrition they need.
And with the fall bounty of produce upon us, we know that tomatoes, cucumbers, sweet corn and other products taste much better when we buy them from local producers.
Area food service directors have realized the same. Belle Fourche, Spearfish, Newell and the Meade School District all have purchased locally-produced foods in the past for their food service programs.
In the Meade School District, students recently devoured 15 pounds of cucumbers in two days at one school and were pleasantly surprised to find local sweet corn on the cob on the menu on another day.
Working through the Black Hills Farmers Market, the Meade School District is able to provide such produce through its Farm to School Program.
District officials believe, as do we, that this program is a win/win for all involved. Schools can buy local fresh produce to feed to appreciative students while at the same time pumping money into the local economy.
Dakota Rural Action has been working on Farm to School issues across South Dakota since 2010. They believe also that the Farm to School movement which serves to connect schools to local farmers and increases learning about food production in schools statewide.
They have focused on three main areas of Farm to School: 1) serving local foods in the school cafeteria, 2) implementing school and youth gardens, and 3) encouraging students to learn about the food system through in class activities and on-farm field trips.
Farm to School benefits students, farmers, communities, and the environment. Students get hands-on experience with agriculture, and studies show Farm to School Programs increase fruit and vegetable consumption at school and at home, and even increased physical activity and self-esteem as students gain new life skills.
And, increasing children’s interest in healthier foods has been shown to impact parents’ food shopping choices as well.
We’re sold on the program. We hope that the Northern Hills schools who do purchase local produce will continue to do so, and encourage other districts to explore the possibilities of this program.
Pioneer Editorial Board
