Helping protect your right to know

OPINION — A bill limiting the government’s ability to discuss items in executive session has passed through the state House of Representatives.
HB 1087, sponsored by Rep. Tim Reed, R-Brookings, cleans up an unintended consequence of legislation he sponsored which was passed two years ago.
That bill gave local governments the opportunity to discuss, in executive or closed session, items regarding safety of the public.
It authorized discussion by the government away from the public, “Information pertaining to the protection of public or private property and any person on or within public or private property including:
(a) Any vulnerability assessment or response plan intended to prevent or mitigate criminal acts;
(b) Emergency management or response;
(c) Public safety information that would create a substantial likelihood of endangering public safety or property, if disclosed;
(d) Computer or communications network schema, passwords, or user identification names;
(e) Guard schedules;
(f) Lock combinations; and
(g) Any blueprint, building plan, or infrastructure record regarding any building or facility that would expose or create vulnerability through disclosure of the location, configuration, or security of critical systems of the building or facility.”
Those bullet points are all good, common sense exemptions that do not need to be disclosed to the public.
In December 2019, the Belle Fourche City Council used this new exemption to enter executive session to discuss the purchase of a new HVAC system for the rec center. The city also cited contractual matters as a reason to enter executive session.
After several weeks attempting to gain clarification as to why this needed to be discussed in private, with no calls returned, the Black Hills Pioneer file an open meetings complaint.
And then COVID-19 hit, stopping a timely hearing. The South Dakota Open Meetings Commission generally meets quarterly. By the time the commission held its hearing, more than a year had passed.
The Black Hills Pioneer argued that the law applied the entirety of the exemptions. It seemed as if the commission agreed; however, Dwight Gubbrud, the Belle Fourche city attorney who argued on the city’s behalf, said that the first sentence of the law absolutely permitted the city to use the exemption in this instance. Ultimately, the Open Meetings Commission agreed, although it told Belle Fourche that its reason to enter executive session for contractual matters was not an authorized reason.
Mark Watson, editor of the Black Hills Pioneer and chair of the First Amendment Committee for the South Dakota Newspaper Association relayed the outcome to Dave Bordewyk, executive director of the newspaper association, who in turn visited with Rep. Reed.
Reed was flabbergasted at the ruling stating the outcome was not the intent of the law.
So, he drafted a new bill, HB 1087, that was introduced this Legislative session.
On Jan. 27 Watson testified to the House Local Government, in support of the bill.
“We didn’t disagree that the city needed a new HVAC system, and they needed one immediately, but what we did disagree on was that the city should have conducted its business in the public eye,” Watson said following his testimony.
In the law’s first sentence, “Information pertaining to the protection of public or private property and any person on or within public or private property including:” that word “including” creates a massive loophole in which governments could exploit to then enter an executive session.
The proposed change in the law reads, “Information pertaining to the protection of public or private property and any person on or within public or private property specific to:” the same bullet points.
This is a good change. It protects sensitive material and information while keeping the governments’ business in the public eye.
On Feb. 10, the committee discussed the bill again.
After Reed made an amendment to the bill, taking the proposed language from the open records section of the law to the opening meetings portion of the law, the committee unanimously approved the bill.
“Anyone in today’s world who believes an air handling system should be discussed in executive session is living in the Stone Age,” Rep. Charlie Hoffman, R-Eureka, a member of the committee said immediately before the bill’s passing.
We couldn’t agree more. The public has an absolute right to know how their tax dollars are being spent.
HB 1087 passed through the state House of Representatives and then the Senate. It is now waiting for Gov. Kristi Noem’s signature.
