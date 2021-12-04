Give a hoot, don’t pollute

OPINION — You’ve probably noticed the new wildlife fence lining both sides of Interstate 90 from Exit 8 to Exit 14.
Hopefully, now that it is complete, fewer deer will be struck by vehicles. Not only do those collisions kill deer, but they also cost vehicle owners and insurance companies thousands of dollars and risk injury or death to the people in the vehicles.
And you’ve probably also noticed stuck in the fence was a mountain of trash.
Grocery bags, plastic bottles, tarps, Styrofoam, paper — just garbage.
The fence does a great job of catching it after it was scattered by high winds.
Garbage being blown around is just a fact of living amongst humans. But the amount that has been visually captured is rather embarrassing. There are things we can do to minimize them.
Place your garbage in a bag and tie it shut before throwing it in the garbage. Recycle. Place garbage cans in a protected area and keep the lid on it. And here’s the big one. Don’t litter.
We’ve all seen those empty beer cans or pop bottles along the side of the road.
One friend who routinely picks up roadside trash said one particular driver or passenger of a vehicle must purchase a beverage on the way home and drink it at the same rate, as there is consistently a number of the same variety of empty beer bottle at one particular spot on the side of the road.
Walt Longmire was accused of drinking and driving when he crashed his Bronco on the hit show Longmire. But everyone knew he only drank Rainier beer and the empties in the back of his rig were not of that variety. He was picking up empties along the road before he crashed.
Tucker Carlson recently gave an interview on The Meat Eater’s podcast. On it, he discussed conservation and ethics in the outdoors. And while he said he grew up in a time when it was acceptable to be sexually promiscuous, just about the worst thing you could do was to litter.
If that doesn’t say a lot, what does?
Fortunately, there are some pretty good people in the community.
A couple days after the trash accumulated in the fence, some kind soul or souls, picked the garbage out of the fence. We thank them and the other people who help keep our communities clean.
And for those people who find it easier to roll down their window and toss their refuse – Shame.
In the words of Woodsy Owl, “Give a hoot — don’t pollute!” Or if you’d rather follow his current motto, “Lend a hand — care for the land!”
Editorial Board,
Black Hills Pioneer
