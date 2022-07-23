‘Don’t get stuck on stupid’ — good news literacy critical more than ever
Mac

OPINION — “Don’t get stuck on stupid.”

That was from Lt. Gen. Russel Honore to a reporter during a Sept. 20, 2005 press conference following Hurricane Katrina. “Don’t confuse the people, please. You’re a part of the public message. So help us get the message straight. And if you don’t understand it, it may be confusing to the people.”

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.