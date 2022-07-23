‘Don’t get stuck on stupid’ — good news literacy critical more than ever

OPINION — “Don’t get stuck on stupid.”
That was from Lt. Gen. Russel Honore to a reporter during a Sept. 20, 2005 press conference following Hurricane Katrina. “Don’t confuse the people, please. You’re a part of the public message. So help us get the message straight. And if you don’t understand it, it may be confusing to the people.”
That was before social media – the Facebook, Twitter, Reddit, and Instagrams of the world, for the large part, gave the masses instant communication to large swaths of the country and world for that matter. It was up to professional reporters from various news outlets to disseminate accurate information to the public.
Now, with a click of a button, you can share a social media post, fact or fiction, to millions.
Let’s look at one of the more recent FALSE social media posts that has people up in arms.
A satirical website, “The Kokomo press,” posted a story and shared a screenshot of a fake email informing Kokomo High School staff about a new policy for students who identify as part animal, with the subject line ‘OtherKin Policy.’ Otherkin are people who identify as not entirely human. They may identify as animals or fictional or mythical characters.”
Along with litter boxes, the faked email also alleged that dietary consideration would be implemented in accordance with cafeteria guidelines, extra time would be allotted between classes for students traveling on all fours, and that students requiring owners would be assigned volunteers to “leash them and help.”
Kokomo School District Superintendent Mike Sargent was quoted in the article, stating that the ordeal was a non-issue among the students who knew immediately that the post was not true.
To be clear, the satirical piece was FALSE.
So then, how did do fabricated stories like this spread across the country rapidly?
While some people shared the story acknowledging it as a joke, others share it because of a lack of news literacy.
A large part of the blame comes from the deluge of information that comes into our email and social media accounts.
But the bulk of it comes from not reading or viewing the information in a thoughtful manner.
Practicing good news literacy is easy, but it does take a little effort.
• Pause. Don’t let your emotions take over.
You read the headline of the story and it got your attention. That’s what headlines are intended to do, and they are required to do so in very few words.
In those few words they need to gain your attention and give you a very brief synopsis of what the story is about.
After you read the headline, did it gain an emotional response? If you are upset by what you just read, that is a red flag that the story may be fake.
• Read more than just the first few paragraphs lower in the story.
Stories are designed to place the most important information at the top. We all have a limited amount of time in the day, and the critical material needs to be read first. However, many questions you may have after reading the first paragraph or two are likely answered later.
• Glance through the comments on the story.
Did someone reply with a fact check? Did numerous people say the information was malarkey?
• Get a different source.
Do a quick internet search. Can you find a difference news outlet publishing the same material, or are there sites out there stating the material was fake.
Getting your news from numerous sources is a good way of gaining a well-rounded picture of the story.
• Check the source.
If you got the information from the internet, go to the site’s “About us” page. Some sites, such as The Kokomo Press, which published the litter box story, is clearly a site that publishes spoofs. In fact its “About us” portion of its Facebook page states, “Where Local Comedy and Satire Converge”. Even when you do a quick Google search for The Kokomo Press, the second item on the list is “The Kokomo Press satire”. If that’s not a telltale sign that the info is not true, what is?
• Ask the source.
Go directly to the horse’s mouth. Reply to the person who shared the post asking them for the original source or other evidence supporting the claim. How many times have we heard, “lots of people are saying” but the person who is telling us the information cannot name a single person they can attribute the information to. This is another red-flag that the story isn’t accurate.
• If in doubt of a story’s accuracy, don’t share it.
We all love a good joke or a whopper of a tale, but make sure you label it as such before you send it on. And please don’t blindly share stories, especially if you are upset at the story and haven’t done your fact-checking homework.
With social media widely available to the masses, and for free, you have the responsibility to ensure the information you share is accurate, so you too, “Don’t get stuck on stupid.”
Join the discussion. Send your comments to us at: news@bhpioneer.com (letters should be 250 words or less. Must contain authors name, hometown, and phone number for verification purposes only.)
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.