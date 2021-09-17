CTE programs provide valuable learning

OPINION — Thirty years ago, if a student was enrolled in shop class or auto body class, some may have seen that as an alternative to scholastic pursuits, including college.
But as we have seen, even before the pandemic, careers in the construction, automotive, healthcare, and other vocational trades are in high demand.
Northern Hills area school districts are providing opportunities for students to get hands-on, real-world skills needed for these careers through their Career & Technical Education, CTE, programs.
In South Dakota, more than 700 CTE programs are offered in 151 public, private and tribal school districts. There are 30,000 CTE students — about 45% of all students in grades 7-12 in the state.
The emphasis is on career exploration and developing skills and knowledge for work to meet the needs of South Dakota’s in-demand industries.
At Sturgis Brown High School, there is a waiting list for CTE courses such as welding and machining. The school district worked with the local economic development group and businesses to develop and implement the machinist class.
Former President of the Sturgis Economic Development Corporation, Pat Kurtenbach, said at the time the partnership was forged: “Skilled machinists are extremely difficult to find and recruit, so we decided to grow our own by partnering with the high school to attract the interest of students and parents.”
The CTE programs at Lead-Deadwood, Spearfish and Belle Fourche also focus on in-demand careers.
In Lead-Deadwood, students can enroll in a tourism/hospitality course with hands-on experience at any of the many tourism-related businesses throughout Deadwood and Lead.
Belle Fourche has a well-rounded CTE program that offers career exploration in the areas of metal manufacturing, welding practices, child development, culinary arts, animal science, ag mechanics, accounting, personal finance, wood manufacturing, carpentry, and Computer Aided Drafting (CAD). The district offers classes to students in grades 8-12.
They recently built a new two-story Belle Fourche High School Career and Technical Education building. Spearfish is developing a career and technology education center adjacent to the high school.
Spearfish High School’s CTE Department also offers a variety of career and technical programs to all students with clusters in industrial technology, business, human services and information technology.
SBHS Principal Pete Wilson, the 2019 South Dakota Association of Career and Technical Education Administrator of the Year, said he believes students appreciate the relevant learning provided by CTE.
“It caters to students who like hands-on learning,” he said.
Lead-Deadwood Superintendent Erik Person said the district hopes to expand its CTE program in the near future. “There’s a good foundation here in Lead-Deadwood, but we’re looking to take it to the next level,” he said.
Person said student achievement can be tied to student engagement and that’s what CTE courses can do for a student.
“There’s kind of a hunger for it (CTE) right now. As we start to feed that a little more, I think it is going to grow exponentially,” he said.
We believe in the continued support of CTE programs because they are flexible, forward-thinking, student-centered, and well worth the investment to expand student options.
Pioneer Editorial Board
