Black Hills State University needs to be heard

OPINION — Black Hills State University has plenty to boast about.
But it seems university leadership and supporters need to crow a bit louder, and in the direction of South Dakota legislators to ensure that the institution gets its share of state higher education dollars.
The issue of how state universities across the state are performing arose during the 2020 legislative session when Black Hills State University alum and State Sen. Ryan Maher, R-Isabel., introduced SB55.
The legislation charged the South Dakota Board of Regents with forming a task force to evaluate the administration of the various institutes of higher learning under its authority to identify any efficiencies and overlaps.
The 20-member task force held meetings at universities across the state, including BHSU in Spearfish. The task force included university presidents and Board of Regents members, but also included a cross-section of representation because the focus was not so much on the university system studying itself, but more about having other constituencies take a fresh look at how the universities operate to give the state a new perspective.
Fred Romkema, former state representative and former mayor of Spearfish, took the opportunity to address the discrepancy in how much funding BHSU receives from the state versus other universities. He revealed that 18.7% of the budget of Black Hills State University is supported by the state versus a 31% average among all universities.
He told those gathered in Spearfish that there seemed to be an inequality of resources.
Maher told those gathered in Spearfish: “You as a community, if you want a university here, you’re going to have to work to help preserve it and save it and move it forward. And that starts by showing up in Pierre.”
The South Dakota Board of Regents does have a lobbyist in Pierre during the legislative session, but that person advocates on behalf of all institutions of higher learning.
It is widely known that South Dakota State University and the University of South Dakota have broad representation in the South Dakota State Legislature. So, when it comes to voting for projects or new dollars for universities they may lean toward their alma mater.
Those universities also have a large alumni base on which they can draw support.
BHSU, although an underdog in this fight for state dollars, needs to step up its game. Rally the troops and crow for its fair share of state higher education money.
District 31 Rep. Scott Odenbach, R-Spearfish, may have said it best in a recent column in the Black Hills Pioneer: “We are fortunate to have a beautiful university located in Spearfish. It adds to our quality of life, brings in many new young people every year, and is a great benefit to our region.”
He went on to say that he looks forward to working closely with community and university leaders in Pierre during the next Legislative session to seek approval for smart priorities that will benefit the unique mission of Black Hills State University in the future.
If we continue to take the quality and impact of BHSU for granted it could very well go away.
It’s time to demand our fair share of funding.
Pioneer Editorial Board
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.