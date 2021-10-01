Big Brother is watching

OPINION — The federal government wants to know how much money flows in and out of your bank account annual.
Federal officials say the prospective reporting requirements are being considered as a revenue offset for Congress’ $3.5 trillion reconciliation bill, as the Treasury estimates the system will generate $460 billion over a decade. The proposal last appeared in negotiations for the $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure package that passed the Senate in August and is still awaiting a vote in the House.
The proposal, if enacted, would require banks to report to the IRS detailed information on your bank account deposits and withdrawals on an annual basis.
Bankers say these new reporting requirements will create unnecessary and expensive burdens. It could also raise the cost of tax preparation for small businesses.
But, most importantly, it raises very serious questions about Americans’ right to privacy.
Some information about this issue on social media have been inaccurate. This move may be supported by President Joe Biden and directed by the U.S. Treasury, but the Treasury cannot declare any changes to law, as that is a legislative power that belongs to Congress.
And even if the proposal is adopted, banks would not provide access to individual transactions, just the total amount flowing in and out of an account annually.
Federal officials, including the President, say the proposal is being introduced to provide for more comprehensive financial account reporting to “improve tax compliance.”
The latest IRS estimates show a tax gap of $166 billion per year between the tax owed by businesses (not counting large corporations) and the tax actually paid. Federal officials say requiring comprehensive reporting on money flowing in and out of accounts “will enhance the effectiveness of IRS enforcement measures and encourage voluntary compliance.”
That means that if the total debits (funds flowing out of the account) and credits (funds flowing into the account) equal at least $600 — including deposited paychecks or money transferred from finance apps like Cash App or PayPal — banks would have to report those figures to the IRS.
Interestingly, banks already are required to submit currency transaction reports when a deposit or withdrawal is $10,000 or more.
Under this proposal, the banks would not report details(<iS on individual transactions, like how the money was spent, only the total amount of money flowing in and out of the applicable accounts.)
Having that information, they say, will help the IRS flag under-reported income and target enforcement activities on tax evaders.
We’re all for paying our fair share of taxes, but we don’t believe the federal government should overburden banks and small businesses with more regulations, especially in an economy that is still recovering from a globally and locally disruptive pandemic.
For a supposed way to capture more dollars from big corporate America, it sure looks like a total invasion of privacy about what’s happening in private citizens’ accounts.
Pioneer Editorial Board
Join the discussion. Send your comments to us at: news@bhpioneer.com (letters should be 250 words or less. Must contain author’s name, hometown, and phone number for verification purposes only.)
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.