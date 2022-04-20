OPINION — Dusty Johnson moved his way up the ladder, but he has been a young man in a hurry.
Johnson was just 28 when he first won a statewide election, being elected to the South Dakota Public Utilities Commission in 2004. He won a second six-year term in 2010, but never served a day of it, resigning to accept the post of chief of staff for Gov. Dennis Daugaard. Longtime Secretary of State Chris Nelson, who lost to Rep. Kristi Noem in the 2010 congressional primary, was named to the PUC, and he remains there.
It was a classic example of both buddy-buddy politics, with Republicans taking care of a loyal soldier, and bait-and-switch. Johnson ran for a state office but walked away from the job without serving a day of his second term.
His career took a turn to the private sector, as he left the Daugaard administration after the first term to become vice president of consulting at Vantage Point Solutions in Mitchell. It’s an engineering and consulting firm that serves the broadband and financial industries.
But politics was always on his mind; he just needed to wait for an opening. In 2018, when the Rep. Kristi Noem ran for governor, Dusty leaped at the chance to win a seat in Congress.
He defeated Secretary of State Shantel Krebs and state Sen. Neal Tapio of Watertown in a Republican primary. Johnson swept past former circuit court judge Tim Bjorkman, a newcomer to partisan politics, and two minor-party candidates in November. Bjorkman ran an aggressive, intelligent campaign, and debated Johnson well, but he did have a handicap: I was the campaign communications director, a brief sojourn into politics after decades of observing and writing about them.
Dusty won 60% to 36%. His ascension to a congressional seat was complete.
Johnson has been a dependable conservative voice and vote in Congress, with flashes of moderation.
“While there may be some members who are better at talking about problems, there aren’t very many that are actually better at finding solutions … that’s our guiding value in this office,” Johnson told Agri-Pulse in an interview published March 30. “A lot of people in this town are interested in making points, but I’m interested in making progress.”
His track record was impressive enough that he faced no primary opposition in 2020, and two Democrats who tried to get on the ballot were unable to obtain enough signatures, blaming the pandemic in part for their failure. Dusty won re-election in a walk.
This year, the Democrats once again failed to find a candidate. They tried, with Ryan Ryder, a Black Hawk lawyer, announcing his candidacy on March 2.
“I’m Ryan Ryder, and I’m running for Congress to serve all of South Dakota,” he said in his opening statement. “I’m running because our democracy is stronger when South Dakotans have a real choice at the ballot box.”
That was the high point of his run. Reporters quickly uncovered troubling social media posts, intended as satire or pointed political commentary. They included him fantasizing about creating a cartoon video of killing Johnson’s family, a satirical take on Rep. Paul Gosar, an Arizona Republican who posted an anime video of him killing Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.
The House, on an almost completely partisan vote, censured him for the appalling video. Johnson voted against that action, causing Ryder to respond.
He wrote another one wishing Jan. 6, 2021, rioters had gotten their hands on the Republican congressman, and one of Ryder saying a photo of Gov. Kristi Noem on horseback was intended to arouse her supporters.
It was a nightmare way to kick off a campaign. The South Dakota Democratic Party at first stood by him, but after a day of relentless reporting, Ryder dropped out.
“At the request of the South Dakota Democratic Party, Ryan Ryder is withdrawing his candidacy for U.S. House of Representatives,” the party said.
SDDP Executive Director Berk Ehrmantraut told me Monday that after the Ryder campaign collapsed, there just wasn’t time to recruit another candidate. Instead, they will focus their energies on trying to elect state Rep. Jamie Smith of Sioux Falls, who is running against Noem for governor, and Brian Bengs, the Aberdeen man challenging Sen. John Thune.
“We have two great statewide candidates this year in Jamie Smith and Brian Bengs — and we’re excited to work hard to get them elected,” Ehrmantraut said. “The reality is that after a candidate announced and withdrew, there just wasn’t time to get someone else recruited and collect the signatures needed to get them on the ballot.”
Not running a candidate for the state’s lone congressional seat for the second election in a row is a low moment for the SDDP. It is struggling to become competitive, but it last won a statewide election in 2008. Republicans hold all statewide offices and have supermajorities in both legislative chambers.
Thune was unopposed in 2010 and only barely challenged in 2016 by an unknown, underfunded Democrat. This year marks the third time in a dozen years Democrats could not find anyone to run for a seat in Congress.
But don’t swear Dusty in yet. He does face a Republican primary challenge, as state Rep. Taffy Howard of Rapid City qualified for the ballot.
Howard, an Air Force veteran who represents District 33, is in her third term. She is challenging Johnson from the right, and hopes to rally Trump supporters to her side. Howard says she is concerned about election integrity, a dog whistle to the far right folks who somehow believe Trump, who was defeated by 7 million votes, won the 2020 election.
She also announced her intention to “fix immigration, fix the debt,” a lofty goal for a freshman from a rural state. Howard, who didn’t cast a vote on the impeachment of Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg, will try to tag Dusty as a faux Republican before the June 7 primary, but his long track record of party loyalty will make that a tall order.
There is another very, very long-shot contender. Bert Olson, a former Deuel County state’s attorney who last made news in 1993 when he was arrested early in his term as part of a drug investigation. Olson is now a long-haul trucker who no longer practices law.
Olson wants to get on the Nov. 8 ballot as an independent. In a brief campaign announcement he posted online, Olson said he favors universal health care, preschool education, paid family leave, and affordable college. It’s a progressive platform, but he has little money and almost no staff or organization.
He needs to collect 3,393 valid signatures by April 26 to qualify for the ballot. Better get hopping, Bert!
