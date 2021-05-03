OPINION — Some people are a bit confused. Some believe that a restaurant may not have a rule requiring patrons to prove they’ve been vaccinated against COVID-19. Some believe their employer cannot require such proof of vaccination as a condition of continued employment. Some believe privately-owned passenger airlines may not require similar proof of vaccination.
The issue is complex. Requiring proof of vaccination appears to violate the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act of 1996 (HIPAA). It is a federal law requiring the creation of national standards to protect sensitive patient health information from being disclosed without the patient’s consent or knowledge.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), website: “The US Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) issued the HIPAA Privacy Rule to implement the requirements of HIPAA…
“…The Privacy Rule standards address the use and disclosure of individuals’ health information (known as “protected health information”) by entities subject to the Privacy Rule…The Privacy Rule also contains standards for individuals’ rights to understand and control how their health information is used.”
The complexity comes here: “A major goal of the Privacy Rule is to ensure that individuals’ health information is properly protected while allowing the flow of health information needed to provide and promote high quality health care and to protect the public’s health and well-being.”
There are also a number of reasons people choose to not receive the vaccine former President Donald Trump promised and delivered in record time. Some have religious objections. Some fear allergic reaction. Some fear side effects. Some don’t trust pharmaceutical companies. Some don’t trust and/or fear the government. Some believe that refusing to get vaccinated will somehow harm their political foe, President Joe Biden.
Those of us who have – in an effort to return to some sort of normalcy – taken our vaccines with giddy enthusiasm, may have some difficulty understanding the reasons for refusing to be vaccinated and for raising a ruckus over being denied access to private businesses. Many of us think that if you don’t want to be vaccinated, fine. Don’t fly and don’t patronize businesses that require proof of vaccination. Simple, right?
Governments have, for decades, required such proof. Their decisions to do so have been upheld in the courts, particularly in the 1905 Supreme Court decision upholding the state in Jacobson v. Massachusetts in its effort to require smallpox vaccination “to preserve the public health.”
Measles, smallpox, typhoid, yellow fever, the plague, cholera, diphtheria, anthrax, tuberculosis, rabies, chickenpox, tetanus, polio, influenza, rubella, hepatitis, encephalitis, pneumococcus, adenoviruses, mumps, Marek’s disease, meningococcal diseases, haemophilus influenzas type b, rotavirus, pertussis (whooping cough) and COVID-19. Vaccines work.
Names like Jonas Salk, Louis Pasteur, Max Thieler and Edward Jenner are famous because of their contributions to the science of eliminating or protecting the public against disease.
The very idea of people refusing to get vaccinated or refusing to prove they have been in order to board an airplane or enjoy a restaurant meal once again just to make some peculiar political point are just, plain selfish stupid. Vaccines are not political tools. People who try to make them so, are themselves the tools.
Michael Sanborn writes from Rapid City.
