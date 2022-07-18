OPINION — A friend of mine used to lament bureaucrats who were assigned to meet federal rules regulating his industry. He called them “box checkers” who simply play, “Yeah but, what if?” – a game he said was designed to ask what if the impossible happens.
In his case, most of those questions were about the impossible, or at least the implausible. “yeah but, what if” the questions aren’t so impossible?
Consider the Green New Deal. The entire global warming climate change activism group probably hasn’t played much “yeah but, what if?”
Climate changers want to convert the world to electricity, particularly electric cars, which will reduce fossil fuel emissions and consequently reduce the effects of greenhouse gasses on the ozone layer and reduce the resulting effects of climate change. Yeah but, what if solar panels and wind generators don’t produce enough electricity to manufacture a battery operated world?
Yeah but, what if we need bulldozers and other equipment to mine the lithium to make the batteries to operate the cars? Yeah but, what if we need fossil fuel to turn the turbines to generate the electricity needed to charge the batteries to operate the cars?
How much fossil fuel does it take to make a bulldozer and the other associated equipment it takes to mine lithium? Will the mining equipment someday be required to run on electricity? How long does a bulldozer lithium battery charge last?
Yeah but, what if all the electricity it is scientifically possible to generate using solar, wind, hydro-electric and nuclear energy isn’t enough to power all the passenger cars we’ll need and all the trains and buses and subways and semi tractor trailers and bulldozers and farm equipment and hospitals and charging stations and office buildings and schools and grocery stores?
Yeah but, what if the act of mining lithium is actually more damaging to the environment than all the car emissions, and other nasty stuff associated with getting us from here to there, where ever there is?
Yeah but, what if there are environmental issues associated with wind and solar energy of which we are currently unaware? According to ecojungle.net, “lithium mining destroys the soil structure and leads to unsustainable water table reduction. In the end, it depletes water resources, leaving the land too dry and exposing ecosystems to the risk of extinction.” Extinction?
Yeah but, what if the countries currently mining the vast majority of the world’s lithium, Australia, Chile and China decide they’re going to control the supply of lithium in much the same way that the Middle East controls the price of oil? According to insideclimatenews.org, The United States has one active lithium mine. The U.S. currently imports the majority of its lithium from Argentina and Chile.
For the most part, lithium is mined by digging great big open-pit holes in the ground. Yeah but, what if a large lithium deposit is located near you? There is a proposed mine in Nevada and Native Americans and environmentalists are not happy. Surprise!
According to a collaborative report from Indian Country Today, Institute for Nonprofit News, Underscore and eight other news partners, and published in The Oregonian, the proposed Thacker Pass lithium mine could someday produce 25% of the world’s lithium supply.
“To the Paiute people, however, it’s Peehee mu’huh, or rotten moon, for its crescent shape and ugly history. It’s one of the few remaining places where tribal citizens can still gather traditional foods such as chokecherries and wild potatoes and medicines, such as toza root, or honor their ancestors at the site where 31 Paiute people were massacred by government soldiers in 1865,” the report said. Does this sound familiar?
The proponents of the Green New Deal make much of converting our energy needs to electricity generated by wind and sun. It all sounds so natural, doesn’t it? Yeah but, what if a huge lithium deposit was found right here in South Dakota, under Bear Butte? How might that change how we feel about electric cars? South Dakota has some experience with mining companies digging great big open pit toxic holes.
And, of course, yeah but, what if we’re already too late to stop climate change? Should our focus shift from stopping climate change to surviving climate change? That’s a column for another day.
Michael Sanborn writes from Rapid City.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.