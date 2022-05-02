Disinformation governance board is Biden’s scariest move yet

OPINION — The government’s Disinformation Governance Board. Read that out loud three times. If it doesn’t send chills through your bones, read it again. The Disinformation Governance Board is the invention of the Department of Homeland Security’s (DHS) Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas. He insists it is the board’s task to combat dangerous and misleading information.
President Joseph Biden’s White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki says the board will “prevent disinformation and misinformation from traveling around the country in a range of communities. I’m not sure who opposes that effort.” I oppose it. So do most Republicans in Congress. And, so should you. It’s Biden’s scariest move yet.
The establishment of a government agency, whose task it is to decide what information is dangerous to the country, is in itself more dangerous to the country than any disinformation or misinformation the board may uncover. Mayorkas’ choice to lead the board, Nina Jankowicz, has a long history of spreading disinformation herself, which should also send chills through your body.
Jankowicz is a career bureaucrat who advanced the theory that the Hunter Biden laptop story was in fact Russian disinformation. Major news organizations and an extensive Department of Justice investigation have revealed that the story is not Russian disinformation, as declared by Jankowicz and nearly every Democrat in Congress. Jankowicz is a political hack, and has no business deciding to what information you and I are entitled.
The problem, of course, is that government cannot be trusted to tell us the truth, which is precisely why the founders made freedom of the press and freedom of speech the First Amendment in the Bill of Rights. They knew back then that “We the people” are capable of deciding what is true and what is not true. And we do not need an Orwellian government “Ministry of Truth,” from either party or any political party to tell us what is true and what is false or fake news.
Mayorkas, in an interview with Fox News Sunday’s Bret Baier yesterday said the Disinformation Governance Board will only be identifying and preventing Russian, Chinese and Iranian misinformation, disinformation and malinformation. DHS, however has been extremely vague about the actual scope of the board’s work.
It is also unclear what power the board and DHS will have to identify, label and control what speech. It is unclear who will decide what is disinformation and what is not. It is unclear what actions this unelected board may take to stop information it decides is disinformation from reaching Americans.
Lest you think I am simply whining about actions taken by an agency created by a Republican president and currently controlled by a Democrat president, whose head is creating a new agency to censor speech. There is no person in Washington or elsewhere, in any political party, Americans should trust to decide what information may or may not be available to us.
If it were true, and I do not believe it is, that the Biden administration’s motives in the creation of a Disinformation Governance Board, are each and every one honorable, there is no guarantee that the next president will not corrupt such a board.
The Disinformation Governance Board stinks to high heaven. I do not believe that President Biden or Secretary Mayorkas has the authority to create such a board and that it violates the core value of the U.S. Constitution’s First Amendment free speech guarantee. While I’m far from a Constitutional legal authority, I don’t see how anyone could find a way for such a board to survive a Supreme Court challenge. Such a challenge should come posthaste.
Michael Sanborn writes from Rapid City.
