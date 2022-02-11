OPINION — South Dakota is 46th in the nation per capita of lawyers. Some may think this is a good thing but when the supply of lawyers goes down the rates charged go up making legal services beyond the realm of most South Dakotans to obtain. House Bill 1073 was a bill I introduced to correct this problem. It would have reduced unnecessary government regulation and made legal services more affordable by increasing competition amongst lawyers. That bill would have restored the diploma privilege to South Dakota. The diploma privilege grants a license to practice law to South Dakota residents that graduate from our state funded University of South Dakota Law School. South Dakota had this privilege until 1983. Wisconsin has had it continuously since 1870. The state of New Hampshire has a diploma privilege plus program and Oregon is about to implement it. The diploma privilege plus program includes an apprenticeship following graduation.
Our bar exam, constructed by out of state lawyers, does not protect the public nearly as well as a USD law school graduate who interns or apprentices with a practicing South Dakota lawyer under supervision for a specified period of time. That type of a diploma privilege program will assure us of competent legal services more than our current bar exam that does not test knowledge of South Dakota laws.
We fund over $5 million a year to our law school. In 2015 South Dakota changed the bar exam, which resulted in a five-year average passage rate of 53% which is unacceptable. We have allowed an outsourced testing group to determine who becomes a lawyer in South Dakota without knowing anything about the practice of law in South Dakota. This is not protection of the public; this is the elimination of competition. The Bar Exam is just another unnecessary government regulation that costs the consumers more money. The bill was opposed by lawyer guilds who, in my opinion, feared the competition would reduce the amount of money they could charge. I will continue to help the young people of South Dakota despite the strong push from the “aristocrats” in charge. It is a restraint of trade in my opinion and when South Dakota is the only state in the nation that has this type of bar exam, and the passing rate is below standards we hold our public schools to we can all get a feel for what is really going on here.
Several legislators praised me for being courageous with my relentless pursuit of justice with House Bill 1073. My reply was I don’t know if you can categorize it as that, but I will not be deterred. The Bar Exam change in 2015 has left many law school graduates with a big debt and the inability to fulfill their dream of practicing law.
House Bill 1026 deals with prohibiting a suspended imposition of sentence for the crime of rape. I was not aware of this problem until it was brought to my attention by a constituent. Once again, I’m in a fight with the South Dakota Trial Lawyers Association, they are always there to fight against a bill such as this one. When a convicted rapist receives a suspended imposition of sentence, they serve their sentence through probation. If they complete their probationary sentence their file is sealed, and their name does not appear on the Sex Offenders Registry. This is not good and that is why I drafted this bill. The following is a true story. A man was convicted of rape and given a suspended imposition of sentence. He completed his probation, and his case was sealed. Following his probation, he raped a young girl which resulted in a pregnancy. For whatever reason the case was dismissed. Maybe the victim did not want to go forward. But the story does not end here. He went on to rape a very, very young child. My argument is that a victim of rape does not have the ability to erase what has happened to them. A rapist should not either. A victim lives with the consequences of rape for the rest of their life. A rapist should also. House Bill made it out of House Judiciary with a vote of 11 Yeas, 1 Nays. The State House of Representatives voted 64-0. I was very pleased. In the next week or two I face Senate Judiciary. I am praying the bill makes it through and on to the governor. The South Dakota Trial Lawyers will be pushing hard against this one. If House Bill 1026 saves one victim, the bill should be codified as South Dakota law.
As a sitting member of appropriations, we are busy working on the state budget. Next week I’ll give an update on House Bill 1101. It would be nice to receive some federal ARPA funds to build our regional jail outside Deadwood. HB 1101 made it out of House Judiciary and is now in House Appropriations waiting to be heard. During the House Judiciary hearing a legislator from Yankton thought it was unfair because Yankton did not get money toward their jail project. I just smiled and sat in my chair. I so wanted to say “it was because they didn’t have me as their legislator.”
As your legislator, you will always come first. If I can find a way to further support the good people of South Dakota, I will put in the hours, do the work and fight for what is right.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.