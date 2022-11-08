OPINION — Headlines from a Google search: Three Harvard scholars on threats to democracy – Harvard Gazette; A Closing Argument for Democracy – The Atlantic; American indifference will be the death blow for democracy – CNN; Democracy will be ending if Dems lose the midterms – Axios; The Shocking Paper Predicting the End of Democracy – Politico and The 2022 midterms will determine if democracy survives – msnbc.
Give me a break. Democracy is not in crisis, as a headline in Crisis Magazine suggests. If Republicans take control of the House of Representatives as a result of today’s vote, they won’t be able to kill democracy, even if they want to. If they manage to take control of the Senate, they won’t burn the U.S. Constitution and the Bill of Rights, as a desperate President Joe Biden suggests.
If Republicans take control of the Senate, they will not do so with a veto-proof majority. If a Republican-controlled House moves to end Social Security, The Affordable Care Act, Medicare, the National Park System, Affirmative Action or any other beloved entitlement or program, Biden will veto it and the Senate will not have the votes to overturn the veto.
There is little doubt that among the Republicans who will be elected today, some will be from the radical right wing of the party. But, similar to the so-called “Squad” of radical left-wing Democrats, there will not be enough radical right-wingers to get anything appreciable passed through the House, the Senate and get Biden’s signature.
The Democrats’ unwillingness in this election cycle to address the issues affecting the most Americans, like the economy, the recession, crime, immigration and foreign policy has landed them in a position in which they are very likely to lose control of the House and may lose control of the Senate.
Turning the House is not unusual in midterm elections. Turning both the House and Senate is less likely. Recent polls indicated that Republicans have continued to make strides toward overtaking the Senate.
How could this have happened? It’s not that difficult. Democrats have been in charge of the legislative and executive branches for two years and the economy is in the tank. Gasoline prices are up, groceries are up, mortgage interest rates are up and as a result, everything else is up. Everything costs more than it did two years prior – a lot more.
Democrats are not eager to discuss the issues that matter most to voters. Voters are expected to vote with their wallets, as they often do. So in a shrill, desperate attempt to slow the anticipated bloodletting, Democrats have decided to tell voters that democracy in America will end if they don’t vote exclusively for Democrats. Biden and former President Barack Obama have spent the last week giving dire warnings that MAGA Republicans will destroy the nation and consequently, the world. Everything that matters in America will be lost because you voted for a Republican. Some radicals will remind you that Hitler was elected, Mussolini was elected and so was Putin. The idea that America will become Nazi Germany if Republicans win the House and Senate today is utter hogwash.
Some radical Republicans will likely be elected today. Some radical Democrats will likely be elected, too. Democrats will control the executive branch for at least the next two years. Republicans will likely control the House. Which party will control the Senate is unpredictable.
The most radical needed change is that Americans should elect less-radical Republicans and Democrats. But, fear not, democracy in America will endure, no matter today’s election outcome.
