Michael Sanborn Black Hills Pioneer Local columnist

OPINION — Headlines from a Google search: Three Harvard scholars on threats to democracy – Harvard Gazette; A Closing Argument for Democracy – The Atlantic; American indifference will be the death blow for democracy – CNN; Democracy will be ending if Dems lose the midterms – Axios; The Shocking Paper Predicting the End of Democracy – Politico and The 2022 midterms will determine if democracy survives – msnbc.

Give me a break. Democracy is not in crisis, as a headline in Crisis Magazine suggests. If Republicans take control of the House of Representatives as a result of today’s vote, they won’t be able to kill democracy, even if they want to. If they manage to take control of the Senate, they won’t burn the U.S. Constitution and the Bill of Rights, as a desperate President Joe Biden suggests.

