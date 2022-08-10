OPINION — The mission: 12 days, five states, 2,700 miles, and I had one last stop before I got to call the journey officially complete. The kids and I had traveled to Seattle and back, passing over mountain ranges and grasslands, sandy sagebrush swept hills, dense pine forests, and we’d even squeezed in some time to explore the tide pools of Puget Sound. A grand adventure for them, an interesting throwback for me to all those years I spent on the road touring. On day 10 I dropped the kids off at the ranch, got to sleep in my own bed for one night, and then took off to drive halfway across the state to play music at the lovely Shakespeare Garden in Wessington Spring.

I love traveling with my kids, but I’ll be honest, I was pretty excited to listen to podcasts geared toward an adult audience, or to listen to nothing at all for the last leg of the trip. After a few thousand miles of Old MacDonald sung in funny voices, Kid Roadtrip Trivia, and the soundtrack from the movie ‘Sing’ on repeat (even though it is a great soundtrack) I was ready for the sound of silence.

