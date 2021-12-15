OPINION — They called it “Dash for Cash.”
Apparently, “Let’s Demean Teachers” wouldn’t fit on the T-shirts.
The Sioux Falls Stampede, a minor-league hockey team, had educators sprawl on a carpet at the center of their rink Saturday night, scooping up $1 as the crowd hooted and cheered. The teachers could use the money they scooped up for classroom projects or for their school.
Yes, supporting teachers is a good thing. Donating $5,000 to the cause is a generous gesture. And teachers sure need the money. But this was a bad look, a humiliating exercise for educators.
CU Mortgage Direct of Sioux Falls provided the money. I’m sure they meant well, and somehow didn’t think through how this appeared.
“With everything that has gone on for the last couple of years with teachers and everything, we thought it was an awesome group thing to do for the teachers,” Ryan Knudson, director of business development and marketing for CU Mortgage Direct, told the Argus Leader. “The teachers in this area, and any teacher, they deserve whatever the heck they get.”
Yes they do. But they shouldn’t have to roll around and grasp for $1 bills while hockey fans watch in amusement.
Our teachers are among the lowest-paid in the nation, and have been for years. We lose quality educators to districts in neighboring states simply because the teachers cannot resist taking a better-paying job.
To her credit, Gov. Kristi Noem said she favors a 6% increase in state aid to K-12 education. It’s definitely needed, as the National Education Association said South Dakota teachers are paid on average $48,984, which is 50th in the nation. The average starting salary is $39,636, or 26th.
So we need to do more, a lot more, for our teachers. That’s why this “Dash for Cash” promo had such a disturbing appearance. I commented on this on Twitter, and several people agreed with me.
“In education 28 years, I am glad I am not the only one who felt this was an embarrassment,” according to a man who identified himself only as Steve.
Diana Barrett offered an alternative.
“How about all the politicians be forced to make their money by this method? I would find that more entertaining, they might finally earn some money.”
Darwin Heikes was even blunter.
“How about South Dakota GQP members dodging slap shots for one game? Tape dollar bills on ‘em.”
PB Norm compared it with a report of a recent improvement to the Governor’s Residence.
“And Noem gets a sauna!” he wrote.
But this doesn’t mean the idea of supporting teachers is a bad idea. It’s just the concept left a lot to be desired.
How about a hockey shot promo? A shot from close-in is worth $100. From the red line, $500. Center ice pays $5,000. Or try a race on skates.
There are other options, other than asking them to wrestle for bucks, to support education.
Dash it all, this was a lousy idea. Blow the whistle on it before it happens again.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.